Philadelphia, PA

At least 4 guns used in Philadelphia mass shooting on South Street

WITF
WITF
 2 days ago
‘It was chilling’: Krasner says investigators still on scene of South St. mass shooting. Following Philadelphia’s largest shooting in nearly a decade, the city’s District Attorney Larry Krasner says investigators are still “very active” at the South St. scene. He said they’re learning new information hour by hour on exactly what...

CBS Philly

Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting

EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the video above disturbing. Two men have been taken into custody in connection to this mass shooting, including one of the men in this video.  PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.  Since Sunday, investigators have confirmed to Eyewitness News that this fight between three men was the start of trouble. The District Attorney’s Office says a man identified as Greg Jackson in video Eyewitness News has been showing shoots at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

3 killed and at least 11 wounded in Philadelphia in another mass shooting

(Philadelphia) — Gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular downtown Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night, authorities said. Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in downtown Philadelphia when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight, Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Local
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
TheDailyBeast

2nd Suspect Arrested in Philadelphia Mass Shooting: Cops

Philadelphia police on Monday evening announced the arrest of a second suspect believed to have been involved in Saturday night’s deadly shooting, which left three people dead and 14 others wounded. The first suspect, identified in an earlier press conference on Monday as 18-year-old Quran Garner, is facing multiple charges, including two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers. A second person was arrested after the press conference and was identified as a man named Rashawn Vareen, according to FOX 29. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that investigators were still searching for at least two other people in connection with the shooting. Authorities believe that a gunman was engaged in a physical fight with one of the deceased victims, which potentially led to the shooting. The two other victims were bystanders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

New podcast highlights the journey of Philadelphia shooting survivor

A trauma surgeon who operates on gunshot victims is also looking at how journalism can better serve survivors. Last weekend, three people were killed and eleven were injured in a shooting in Philadelphia’s Queen’s Village neighborhood. In the hours following the event, news outlets began sharing information of the victims killed in the attack.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bossip

‘I Didn’t Think It Was Going To Stop’: 14 People Shot, 3 Dead in Philadelphia Mass Shooting [VIDEO]

The sickness of gun violence is spreading even faster than COVID. Once again, gun violence left another community in shock and mourning. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports a mass shooting left at least three people dead and 11 more wounded in Philadelphia late Saturday night. Some of the city’s most popular restaurants, clubs, and bars were packed along South Street when bullets started to fly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

3 dead, 11 wounded in downtown Philadelphia shooting

(Philadelphia) — Gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in one of downtown Philadelphia’s most popular entertainment districts late Saturday night, authorities said. Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in downtown Philadelphia when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

WITF

