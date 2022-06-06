ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-Year-Old Ceres Boy Arrested For Bringing Gun To Central Valley High School

By Christopher Baker
 4 days ago

CERES (CBS13) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested for being in possession of a gun on campus and several other charges.

According to a press release from Ceres Police, on Monday at 12:35 p.m., Central Valley High School staff contacted a School Resource Officer to report a possible gang fight involving a gun.

An investigation involving multiple interviews with students led to the discovery of a photo of a handgun that looked like it was taken in the bathroom.

The SRO was able to figure out who posted the photo to social media and who was in possession of the handgun.

The press release goes on to say that the investigation led them to a Ceres home.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested at the home and taken to Juvenile Hall for booking.

He was booked for possession of a firearm without serial numbers, possession of a weapon at school, child cruelty, carrying a loaded firearm not registered, carrying a loaded firearm in public with special circumstances, and possession of a concealable firearm by a minor.

Police say that the incident appears to be an isolated incident between students.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact School Resource Officer Beltran at Lorenzo.Beltran@ci.ceres.ca.us.

