Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Irwin, Tift by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 20:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Decatur; Grady A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Gadsden, north central Leon, southeastern Decatur and southern Grady Counties through 900 PM EDT At 831 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Havana, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tallahassee, Havana, Freemont, Macon Community Park, Darsey, Florence, Scotland, Jamieson, Rocky Hill, Iamonia, Calvary, Amsterdam, Lake Ella, Tallahassee Mall, Branchville, Hinson, Dogtown, Forest Meadows Park, Moncrief and Lake Iamonia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

DECATUR COUNTY, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO