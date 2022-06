COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Investigators said they deployed bloodhounds Wednesday to track a suspect in Newberry County. At around 3 a.m. on June 8, 2022 a Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) deputy was on patrol Hwy 34 near Hwy 176. He noticed a Dodge Charger pulled off on the side of the road with its lights off.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO