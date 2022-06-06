Queen Elizabeth II caps off Platinum Jubilee with surprise appearance at Buckingham Palace

In the final celebration of the United Kingdom's Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II surprised the public Sunday, appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. This concluded the jubilee marking her "historic 70-year reign," as CNN described.

The National Service of Thanksgiving and an afternoon at Epsom racecourse were held during the four-day celebration, but the queen was unable to attend those two events due to "discomfort" she was experiencing.

"When it comes to how to mark seventy years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first," the queen stated in a letter, adding that she was "humbled and deeply touched" by those who showed up to honor her in London and other places across the U.K.

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge along with their children joined the queen during her Sunday appearance.

Her appearance was followed by a huge parade with a golden carriage, which hasn't been seen out in at least 20 years, CNN reports. Inside the carriage was an image of the queen reigning in her younger years.

The jubilee celebrations also brought a visit from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who made their first appearance with the royal family in more than two years. They attended the thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on Friday. However, Harry and Meghan did not join the queen on the balcony, respecting her wishes that only those "currently undertaking official public duties" were to stand by her side.