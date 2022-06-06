ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Will Soon Be Able to Use an iPhone as a Webcam

By Michael Marrah
petapixel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has revealed a handful of extremely useful features that further pair the iPad and iPhone with macOS devices, including the ability to turn an iPhone into a webcam for a Mac computer. Continuity Camera. To start with, Apple has announced what it calls Continuity Camera, which will allow...

