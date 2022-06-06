Man Accused Of Tampering With Railroad Tracks In Waterbury

Jose Aquino Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A 63-year-old man is facing charges after police said he deliberately tampered with railroad tracks in Connecticut, causing damage that had the potential to derail a train.

Detectives began investigating recurring damage to CT Department of Transportation-owned railroad tracks in the New Haven County city of Waterbury on Monday, May 23, according to Connecticut State Police.

An unknown suspect had been deliberately tampering with the tracks at numerous locations, police said.

Railroad personnel told investigators that the damage could cause a train to derail from the tracks, authorities said.

Investigators monitored the area, and at about 8 a.m. on Friday, June 3, they saw a man, identified as Jose Aquino, of Waterbury, tampering with the tracks near Thomaston Avenue in Waterbury, police said.

State Police said Aquino was arrested and charged with:

First-degree damage to railroad property

Third-degree criminal mischief

Second-degree reckless endangerment

He posted a $50,000 surety bond and is set to appear in court on Tuesday, June 21, authorities said.

