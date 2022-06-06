ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents Warned About Scam Calls Pretending To Be From Westport Police

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago
Authorities in Fairfield County are alerting residents about scam calls from individuals impersonating police. Photo Credit: Pixabay/JESHOOTS-com

Authorities in Fairfield County are alerting residents about scam calls from individuals impersonating police.

The Westport Police Department announced on Friday, June 3, that the department has received reports of the scam calls.

Police said the calls are coming from 203-341-6022 and the scammers are claiming to be from Westport Police.

"Please be reminded never to give personal information or money over the phone," police said. "You can confirm if anyone from the Westport Police Department is trying to contact you by calling our non-emergency line at (203)341-6000."

