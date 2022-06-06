ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

GFDA's Top 10

By Great Falls Development Authority
cascadenewspaper.com
 3 days ago

The new City Brew on 10th Avenue South opened. Great redevelopment by Sletten to spruce up a major commercial corridor. One spot left for another business!. Here is our Top 16 for this week celebrating work and successes to grow and strengthen the Great Falls regional economy -- Montana's Golden Triangle....

www.cascadenewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
cascadenewspaper.com

Bear Awareness and Education

The Montana, Fish, Wildlife & Parks hosted a meeting at Wedsworth Hall on bear education for all of Cascade. Bears are out of hibernation. They are hungry and persistent so, as property owners , ranchers, and residents, educating ourselves is important in case we have an encounter with one. Focusing just on color can not determine whether you are dealing with a grizzly or a black bear. Claws, on the other hand, are your best telltale sign. For example, according to FWP experts, their claws are their giveaway, as grizzlies have long straight claws, while black bears have short and round claws. Participants were shown demonstrations on how to properly use bear spray with distance and aim position, in case you wind up in a situation out in the wilderness. Learning about their habits and history can be instrumental to survival or serious injury. They highly encourage you to be cautious with bird feeders, berries, trash, and livestock, as their scent can be detected by bears as far as two miles. Surprised bears are more likely to attack you, so make noise, carry bear spray and avoid intentional feeding just to snap a picture or see one up close. This meeting provided great tips for bear safety and encounters. Please attend one as they provide great information for the next time you go out camping or hunting. For additional information please contact Fwp.mt.gov to educate yourselves, and be prepared before you’re next outdoor adventure!
CASCADE, MT
yourbigsky.com

New Storm Water Management Program in Montana

The Montana Department is Transportation (MDT) is seeking public comment on updating the Storm Water Management Program to help improve the program’s implementation The updated program is for Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Butte. The 30-day public review window starts Wednesday, June at 8:00 a.m. and...
BILLINGS, MT
cascadenewspaper.com

Cascade Montana Youth Baseball Rocked Choteau Tournament!

Congratulations to the Cascade Montana Youth Baseball teams and their coaches! Coach Cody Person's Majors team ended their season at the Choteau Tournament as UNDEFEATED CHAMPIONS, while Brien Peterson's Minors 2 team took 2ND PLACE! Great job representing Cascade!!
CASCADE, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Falls, MT
Business
Great Falls, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Food & Drinks
Local
Montana Business
Great Falls, MT
Food & Drinks
City
Lewistown, MT
Local
Montana Restaurants
City
Glendive, MT
State
North Dakota State
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
Great Falls, MT
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Food Drink#Magpie#The Tc Glass Team#The Cascade Courier#Mna
montanarightnow.com

Carnivorium giving back to the community

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Carnivorium, the first ever mobile drive-thru restaurant is giving back to the Great Falls community as a part of their community connections project. Every Friday until December 2, 2022, they are donating 8% of their sales to the Dandelion Foundation. On May 6, 2022, along side...
GREAT FALLS, MT
KTVH

Affordable housing crisis seeks varying solutions

For example, a rental unit that cost $1,000 in early 2020, now costs $1,360 on average in Lewis and Clark County. A home in Montana that cost $300,000, now costs over $400,000. Even with staggering prices looming over renters and buyers in the state, finding housing is also adding to the issue.
HELENA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRTV News

USAF Thunderbirds will perform at Great Falls air show

Great Falls will host "Flight Over The Falls," a military air show and open house, in July 2022, headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team. The entry-free event will be held at the Montana Air National Guard/Great Falls International Airport on July 23-24, and will feature aerial demonstrations both days.
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

No injuries being reported in accident on I-15 near Ulm

ULM, Mont. - An accident is being reported on I-15 north near Ulm. The incident is being reported at mile marker 270, just outside of Ulm. According to the incident report map, there are no injuries reported at this time. Photos of the crash sent to KFBB by a viewer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy