The Montana Departments of Commerce and Public Health and Human Services Announce the Public Comment Period for the 2021-2022 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER)

The Montana, Fish, Wildlife & Parks hosted a meeting at Wedsworth Hall on bear education for all of Cascade. Bears are out of hibernation. They are hungry and persistent so, as property owners , ranchers, and residents, educating ourselves is important in case we have an encounter with one. Focusing just on color can not determine whether you are dealing with a grizzly or a black bear. Claws, on the other hand, are your best telltale sign. For example, according to FWP experts, their claws are their giveaway, as grizzlies have long straight claws, while black bears have short and round claws. Participants were shown demonstrations on how to properly use bear spray with distance and aim position, in case you wind up in a situation out in the wilderness. Learning about their habits and history can be instrumental to survival or serious injury. They highly encourage you to be cautious with bird feeders, berries, trash, and livestock, as their scent can be detected by bears as far as two miles. Surprised bears are more likely to attack you, so make noise, carry bear spray and avoid intentional feeding just to snap a picture or see one up close. This meeting provided great tips for bear safety and encounters. Please attend one as they provide great information for the next time you go out camping or hunting. For additional information please contact Fwp.mt.gov to educate yourselves, and be prepared before you’re next outdoor adventure!

CASCADE, MT ・ 15 HOURS AGO