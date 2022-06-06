ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

New record-high gas prices in TN

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X81AO_0g2GwuVK00

On average, Tennessee gas prices climbed 23 cents over last week. This means new record highs across the state.

The Tennessee gas price average is now $4.50, nearly 50 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.62 more than one year ago.

"One silver lining for Tennesseans is that despite the recent spike in prices, Tennessee is currently the 9th least expensive market in the nation," said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Another round of increases at the pump is likely this week as volatile crude oil prices alongside growing demand and tightening supplies continue to affect the market."

The lowest 10% of pump prices in the state are $4.31 for regular unleaded, while the highest 10% are $4.77 for regular unleaded.

The most expensive metro markets are Morristown ($4.56), Clarksville ($4.55) and Knoxville ($4.55).

The least expensive metro markets are Chattanooga ($4.41), Cleveland ($4.44) and Kingsport ($4.50).

Comments / 2

Related
WATE

Tennessee copes with high gas prices

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. Higher gas prices are impacting everyone across Tennessee. That includes state agencies who are now scrambling to find money in their budgets to keep their vehicles running.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
City
Clarksville, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Cleveland, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Morristown, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Crude Oil Prices#Tennesseans#The Auto Club Group
WATE

Affordable senior housing available in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Due to rent prices increasing, many are not sure where to turn to, especially those within the senior community. HomeSource of East Tennessee has been serving the community’s financial needs within their housing journey. Currently, they are offering new and affordable housing for those...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox29.com

Wawa announces plans to expand to Tennessee in coming years

NASHVILLE, Ten - Wawa is expanding into the southern mix, after announcing a new store is slated to open in Nashville, Tennessee in 2025, the company announced in a statement released this week. With plans to grow throughout the current areas their stores serve, Wawa has already made its mark...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
williamsonhomepage.com

TDOT announces lane closures through June 15

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through June 15 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee. The resurfacing on Interstate 840 from near MM 8 to east of Leipers Creek Rd overpass, including removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair. MM 18.6 – 29; daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Nine arrested through multi-agency drug sting in Middle Tennessee

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies teamed up as part of an undercover drug investigation in Middle Tennessee, resulting a number of arrests. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security, and officers from Cookeville, Putnam, Cumberland, Crossville and Warren counties were involved in nine narcotics arrests over the last nine months.
SMITHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy