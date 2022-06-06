New record-high gas prices in TN

On average, Tennessee gas prices climbed 23 cents over last week. This means new record highs across the state.

The Tennessee gas price average is now $4.50, nearly 50 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.62 more than one year ago.

"One silver lining for Tennesseans is that despite the recent spike in prices, Tennessee is currently the 9th least expensive market in the nation," said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Another round of increases at the pump is likely this week as volatile crude oil prices alongside growing demand and tightening supplies continue to affect the market."

The lowest 10% of pump prices in the state are $4.31 for regular unleaded, while the highest 10% are $4.77 for regular unleaded.

The most expensive metro markets are Morristown ($4.56), Clarksville ($4.55) and Knoxville ($4.55).

The least expensive metro markets are Chattanooga ($4.41), Cleveland ($4.44) and Kingsport ($4.50).