FOUND: Fountain police locate missing 75-year-old man

The Fountain Police Department asked for the public's help locating 75-year-old Dennis Allen Johnson. As of 8:00 p.m. Monday, he's been located.

Johnson is described as 5'9" and weighs approximately 125lbs and was last seen wearing beige pants and a gray shirt.

The Fountain Police Department believes Johnson is driving a 2014 dark blue Jeep Patriot with Colorado plates AQTU74.

Johnson has undiagnosed dementia and has only been in Fountain for four days. Johnson just moved to Fountain and isn't supposed to be driving.

Police say Johnson has been missing since 7 a.m. Monday morning with no know destination.

If you have any information about Johnson's whereabouts, call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at (719) 390-5555.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634 STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

This is an active investigation.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.