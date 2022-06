ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members can gather all summer long for “Live on the Lawn at Lunch. The event started last year as a way for the library to provide entertainment for the community during the pandemic. Every other Thursday at 11:45 a.m. there will be a live band on the lawn in front of the Escanaba Public Library.

ESCANABA, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO