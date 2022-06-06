ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Southampton Woman Admits To Defrauding Elderly Of More Than $1.5M

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07JJhi_0g2GwYHS00
Money Photo Credit: Pixabay/pasja1000

A New York woman has admitted to leading a fraud scheme that bilked more than $1.5 million from elderly victims.

Long Island resident Mara Ficarra, of Southampton, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday, June 6, to conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and bank fraud, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District.

Federal prosecutors said Ficarra owned and led several companies, including three that published reference publications featuring biographical information of people across the country.

Between 2013 and 2018, Ficarra mailed letters and pamphlets to victims, most of them elderly, stating that the victims’ biography would be published in one of her reference publications, prosecutors said.

The letters reportedly told victims that “your two books and your plaque are paid for in full and ready for delivery.”

The only catch was that victims had to send a check for $14 “for shipping and handling,” prosecutors said.

Ficarra then used the checking account and routing numbers gleaned from those checks to make fraudulent checks for larger amounts, which she then deposited into various bank accounts and withdrew as cash, according to prosecutors.

Hundreds of victims fell for the scam, leading to more than $1.5 million in stolen funds, prosecutors said.

“Ficarra enriched herself by preying upon vulnerable elderly members of our community in an elaborate solicitation to immortalize the victims through inclusion of their biographies in reference publications she controlled, when in fact it was a scheme designed to steal their hard-earned savings,” said US Attorney Breon Peace.

“With today’s guilty plea, Ficarra has ensured that her own legacy is that of a convicted fraudster.”

Peace said his office is committed to protecting the elderly from financial fraud and ending elder abuse in all its forms.

Ficarra now faces up to five years in prison, and more than $1.5 million in forfeiture and restitution.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Spring Valley Man Charged For $1.6 Million Fraud Scheme

A man from the region has been charged in connection to a scheme to defraud the US Small Business Administration of more than $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds, federal authorities announced. An indictment outlining the charge against Rockland County resident Elizier Scher, age 33, of Spring Valley, were unsealed...
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Daily Voice

Ex-Deli Worker Who Killed Hardworking Boss Gets Life In NJ State Prison

A East Orange deli worker who slit his boss' throat and let him bleed out on the bathroom floor was sentenced to life in prison, authorities announced. Roberto Ubiera, 59, of Newark, handcuffed 55-year-old Tarlok Singh and isolated him in a bathroom of the neighborhood grocery store on North Park Street, in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, 2018, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Poughkeepsie Man, Woman Accused Of Dealing Heroin, Fentanyl, Crack

A duo from the Hudson Valley is facing serious charges after they were allegedly caught with hardcore drugs. Ronald Bernard, age 62, and Sandra Fleming, age 66, both of the City of Poughkeepsie, were arrested after the Dutchess County Drug Task Force found them with large amounts of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Man Sentenced For Aiming Loaded Gun At Yonkers Girlfriend

A man who admitted to pointing a loaded gun at a Westchester County woman is heading to prison. Jose Ramos, age 48, of the Bronx, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years behind bars Thursday, June 9, according to the Westchester County DA’s office. Prosecutors said Ramos got into an altercation...
YONKERS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Southampton, NY
State
New York State
Southampton, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

MS-13 Member Sentenced For Massapequa Park Preserve Murder

An MS-13 gang member of Long Island has been sentenced to 23 years to life in prison for the murder of a 19-year-old man at an area park preserve in 2017. Kevin Granados-Coreas, age 23, a/k/a "Lonely," of Hempstead, was sentenced on Friday, June 10, said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
27east.com

Southampton Woman Pleads Guilty in Scheme Targeting The Elderly

On June 6, in federal court in Central Islip, a Southampton woman entered a guilty plea in a case involving the theft of $1.5 million from senior citizens through a... more. John Betts and Nick Nielsen both started their careers in the restaurant business in Southampton ... by Michael Wright.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Elder Abuse#Wire Fraud#Southampton Woman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Wayne Mobile Home Heroin Bust Nets Four

A couple dealing heroin from a mobile home in Wayne and two buyers were all busted after neighbors complained, authorities said. Detectives watched Travis Evans and Savannah Lee Sommer sell from their unit in Finn’s Mobile Home Park in the shadow of westbound Route 80 near the Passaic River, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.
WAYNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Montauk Businessman Charged With Ripping Off Customers, DA Says

A Long Island businessman has been charged with grand larceny for the alleged theft of more than $325,000 from some of his customers and a payroll company. Mark Ripolone, age 34, of Montauk, was arrested on Monday, June 6, and charged with five counts of grand larceny, said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
289K+
Followers
44K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy