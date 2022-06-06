ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Rock community gets to know new superintendent

By Samantha Bambino, The Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It may be almost 30 years since Dr. Andrew Sanko’s first visit to the Council Rock School District, but he remembers it clearly. A recent graduate of Lock Haven University, Sanko was 22 when he landed a job interview for an open elementary school teaching position at Hillcrest. It was a...

Hampton Times

Centennial Outstanding Achievement Awards

During the recent meeting of the Centennial board of school directors, the following employees received Centennial’s Outstanding Achievement Award for 2021-22: – Cynthia Dale Miller, science teacher, William Tennent High School. – Karen Pressler, nurse coordinator, Administration Building. – Linwood Martin, elementary teacher, Willow Dale Elementary. – Ernesto Ortiz...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

BCCC receives schools-to-work grant

In an effort to create future apprenticeship opportunities for Bucks County students, state Rep. Tina Davis announced Bucks County Community College has been approved for a $250,000 grant through the Schools-to-Work Program. “This grant will provide for pre-apprenticeship training, providing local students with an introduction and the solid foundation they...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

Davis Elementary welcomes new principal

Dr. Timothy Marren has been appointed as the new principal at Southampton’s Davis Elementary School, part of the Centennial School District. After graduating from Central High School, Marren earned his bachelor of sciences degree from West Chester University. After that, he began his first career as a probation and parole officer for the city of Philadelphia. In 2010, he completed his master’s degree with distinction in elementary education from Cabrini University and started his true calling as an educator. Last month, Marren completed his Ed.D. in educational leadership at Holy Family University. His doctoral work focused on gender differences in the reading abilities of primary grade students.
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
Bensalem Times

Summer Bridge program at Bucks

Bucks County Community College is offering its Summer Bridge program, which is designed to support the transition to college by providing students with the academic skills and social resources needed to succeed in a college environment. The program runs July 6 to Aug. 12, and includes courses in composition, mathematics,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

Southampton man elevated to Aircraft Commander

Captain Anthony Iannarelli III, a C130J Super Hercules pilot with the United States Air Force, was promoted from co-pilot to Aircraft Commander recently. The Southampton native is a graduate of Roman Catholic High School and the University of Pennsylvania, and was accepted into the Total Officer’s training class on July 5, 2017. He is celebrating his fifth year as a U.S. Air Force pilot. The commitment to the Air Force pilot program is 10 years, with the first two years of education and training exempt from the 10-year commitment.
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
Bensalem Times

United Way hosting 10th Bucks Knocks Out Hunger

United Way of Bucks County is calling on the community to unite for its 10th annual Bucks Knocks Out Hunger, which fights local food insecurity. BKO Hunger consists of a fundraiser, countywide food drive and one-day meal packing event. Each year, the project brings together thousands of donors, advocates and volunteers to fight hunger in the county.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

SCORE Bucks County offering free webinars in June

SCORE Bucks County is offering four free webinars in June in an effort to keep the local business community informed. “Successful Strategies for Women (Part 1): Envisioning Your Business Beyond Today” takes place June 7, rescheduled from May. Led by Nicole McCabe, the alliance director of Microsoft Partnership at Snowflake, this webinar is the first of a two-part series focused on women in leadership. The goal is to focus on moving beyond the “why” a business started and plan for the successful business growth into the future. This will include resources, how to identify and overcome obstacles, and how female entrepreneurs can create the discipline to create and execute on the plan. The webinar will share insight on: business planning for the future; identifying blind spots in the current business plan; and understanding strengths and weaknesses as a leader and the impact on the business.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

Southampton Free Library announces events for June

Southampton Free Library, 947 Street Road, announced a number of upcoming events for the month of June. The majority are now in-person, with a few virtual ones. Southampton Story Stroll is set up in Tamanend Park, 1255 2nd Street Pike, through June 6. A Story Stroll separates a picture book into several different interactive stops and spreads them out along a nice walk for an outdoor activity. The Story Stroll is located on the paved path between the bird blind and the farmhouse and across from the Carriage House.
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
Bristol Times

Forgotten history: Bucks students held pre-Stonewall LGBT protest

When one thinks of key events in the fight for LGBTQ rights, the Stonewall Uprising is likely the first to come to mind. Six days of riots began on June 28, 1969, after police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in New York City’s Greenwich Village. This upheaval ultimately launched the gay rights movement in not only the U.S., but around the world.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

Southampton’s NewAge Industries to help build next generation of manufacturers

Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced $130,000 in new funding for the Delaware Valley Industrial Resource Center, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program, to support a manufacturing career awareness program in multiple southeastern Pennsylvania counties, including Bucks, where young manufacturing professionals talk to high school students about the benefits and rewards of a career in manufacturing.
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
