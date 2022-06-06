Prairie View A&M Sweeps SWAC Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Prairie View A&M University Athletics Department swept the 2021-22 Southwestern Athletic Conference all-sports awards winning the James Frank Commissioner’s Cup, the Sadie Magee/Barbara Jacket Award, along with the C.D. Henry Award.

The all-sports awards are determined by program finishes in league-sponsored sports. Each respective team finish is awarded a point value and the member institutions with the highest point totals at the conclusion of the athletic season are subsequently awarded.

Prairie View A&M won eight SWAC championships this past athletic year (167 points) claiming league titles in the sports of Soccer (regular season/tournament), Bowling (regular season), Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field, Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field , and Softball. Jackson State (150 points) and Alabama State (146.5) claimed second and third place respectively.

The Panthers won the C.D. Henry Award after accumulating 70 points on the men’s side. This marked the third-consecutive year in which PVAMU claimed the male all-sports award. Jackson State (65 points) and Alabama State (62 points) finished in second a third place overall on the men’s side.

Prairie View A&M claimed the Sadie Magee/Barbara Jacket Award finishing with 97 points in the women’s final standings. Alabama State (95 points) and Jackson State (85 points) finished second and third respectively.

A complete listing of final standings and individual program point totals for the three awards can be found below.

James Frank Commissioner’s Cup Award

1. Prairie View A&M – 167.0

2. Jackson State – 150.0

3. Alabama State – 146.5

4. Texas Southern – 121.5

5. Southern – 119.0

6. Florida A&M – 106.5

7. Alcorn State – 99.0

8. Grambling State – 96.5

9. Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 95.0

10. Alabama A&M – 87.5

11. Bethune-Cookman – 83.5

12. Mississippi Valley State – 41.5

Magee/Jacket Award

1.Prairie View &M– 97.0

2. Alabama State – 95.0

3. Jackson State – 85.0

4. Southern – 63.0

5. Texas Southern – 59.5

T-6. Grambling State – 58.0

T-6. Florida A&M – 58.0

8. Alcorn State – 55.0

9. Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 53.5

10. Alabama A&M – 53.0

11. Bethune-Cookman – 40.0

12. Mississippi Valley State – 19.5

C.D. Henry Award

1. Prairie View &M– 70.0

2. Jackson State – 65.0

3. Texas Southern – 62.0

4. Southern – 56.0

5. Alabama State – 51.5

6. Florida A&M – 48.5

7. Alcorn State – 44.0

8. Bethune-Cookman – 43.5

9. Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 41.5

10. Grambling State – 38.5

11. Alabama A&M – 34.5

12. Mississippi Valley State – 22.0

About the Dr. James Frank Commissioner’s Cup Award

The Commissioner’s Cup, named for former league commissioner James Frank who led the SWAC from 1983 through 1998, is awarded to the university compiling the highest combined total of men’s and women’s all-sport points.From 1983 until his retirement in 1998, Dr. Frank served as Commissioner of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). He returned to the position as Interim Commissioner in April 2001, where he served for 20 months. During his guidance, the conference evolved to rank among the elite in the nation.Dr. James Frank was one of a few individuals who elevated through the collegiate ranks as a student-athlete, coach, educator, college president, and conference commissioner. During a long and distinguished career of over 50 years, Frank’s efforts and influential leadership touched the lives of countless people and resulted in positive changes in the many organizations he served.

About the Magee/Jacket Award

The Magee/Jacket Award is presented to the top women’s athletic program in the SWAC. It is named after former Jackson State women’s basketball coach Sadie Magee and former Prairie View A&M track and field coach Barbara Jacket.Magee was the first women’s basketball coach at Jackson State, compiling four SWAC regular season titles and three-straight National Association of Women’s Sports National Championships from 1978-1980.Jacket led the Prairie View A&M to eight cross country, nine indoor and five outdoors SWAC titles from 1965 to 1991. She was also the head coach of the 1992 U.S. Women’s Olympic Track team that brought home four gold medals, three silver medals and three bronze medals from Barcelona, Spain.

About the C.D. Henry Award

The Henry Award is presented to the top men’s athletic program in the SWAC. The award is named for C.D. Henry, former Grambling State chairman of the College of Health, Physical Education, and Recreation Department from 1958-74, as well as serving as the executive officer and secretary-statistician for the SWAC in 1968-73.Henry became the first African American assistant commissioner of any conference office when he joined the Big Ten Conference in June of 1974.

