ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Prairie View A&M Sweeps SWAC Awards

By HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uOzzX_0g2GwIP400

Courtesy of the SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Prairie View A&M University Athletics Department swept the 2021-22 Southwestern Athletic Conference all-sports awards winning the James Frank Commissioner’s Cup, the Sadie Magee/Barbara Jacket Award, along with the C.D. Henry Award.

The all-sports awards are determined by program finishes in league-sponsored sports. Each respective team finish is awarded a point value and the member institutions with the highest point totals at the conclusion of the athletic season are subsequently awarded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nSJxB_0g2GwIP400

Prairie View A&M won eight SWAC championships this past athletic year (167 points) claiming league titles in the sports of Soccer (regular season/tournament), Bowling (regular season), Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field, Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field , and Softball. Jackson State (150 points) and Alabama State (146.5) claimed second and third place respectively.

The Panthers won the C.D. Henry Award after accumulating 70 points on the men’s side. This marked the third-consecutive year in which PVAMU claimed the male all-sports award. Jackson State (65 points) and Alabama State (62 points) finished in second a third place overall on the men’s side.

Prairie View A&M claimed the Sadie Magee/Barbara Jacket Award finishing with 97 points in the women’s final standings. Alabama State (95 points) and Jackson State (85 points) finished second and third respectively.

A complete listing of final standings and individual program point totals for the three awards can be found below.

James Frank Commissioner’s Cup Award
1. Prairie View A&M – 167.0
2. Jackson State – 150.0
3. Alabama State – 146.5
4. Texas Southern – 121.5
5. Southern – 119.0
6. Florida A&M – 106.5
7. Alcorn State – 99.0
8. Grambling State – 96.5
9. Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 95.0
10. Alabama A&M – 87.5
11. Bethune-Cookman – 83.5
12. Mississippi Valley State – 41.5

Magee/Jacket Award
1.Prairie View &M– 97.0
2. Alabama State – 95.0
3. Jackson State – 85.0
4. Southern – 63.0
5. Texas Southern – 59.5
T-6. Grambling State – 58.0
T-6. Florida A&M – 58.0
8. Alcorn State – 55.0
9. Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 53.5
10. Alabama A&M – 53.0
11. Bethune-Cookman – 40.0
12. Mississippi Valley State – 19.5

C.D. Henry Award
1. Prairie View &M– 70.0
2. Jackson State – 65.0
3. Texas Southern – 62.0
4. Southern – 56.0
5. Alabama State – 51.5
6. Florida A&M – 48.5
7. Alcorn State – 44.0
8. Bethune-Cookman – 43.5
9. Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 41.5
10. Grambling State – 38.5
11. Alabama A&M – 34.5
12. Mississippi Valley State – 22.0

About the Dr. James Frank Commissioner’s Cup Award
The Commissioner’s Cup, named for former league commissioner James Frank who led the SWAC from 1983 through 1998, is awarded to the university compiling the highest combined total of men’s and women’s all-sport points.From 1983 until his retirement in 1998, Dr. Frank served as Commissioner of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). He returned to the position as Interim Commissioner in April 2001, where he served for 20 months. During his guidance, the conference evolved to rank among the elite in the nation.Dr. James Frank was one of a few individuals who elevated through the collegiate ranks as a student-athlete, coach, educator, college president, and conference commissioner. During a long and distinguished career of over 50 years, Frank’s efforts and influential leadership touched the lives of countless people and resulted in positive changes in the many organizations he served.

About the Magee/Jacket Award
The Magee/Jacket Award is presented to the top women’s athletic program in the SWAC. It is named after former Jackson State women’s basketball coach Sadie Magee and former Prairie View A&M track and field coach Barbara Jacket.Magee was the first women’s basketball coach at Jackson State, compiling four SWAC regular season titles and three-straight National Association of Women’s Sports National Championships from 1978-1980.Jacket led the Prairie View A&M to eight cross country, nine indoor and five outdoors SWAC titles from 1965 to 1991. She was also the head coach of the 1992 U.S. Women’s Olympic Track team that brought home four gold medals, three silver medals and three bronze medals from Barcelona, Spain.

About the C.D. Henry Award
The Henry Award is presented to the top men’s athletic program in the SWAC. The award is named for C.D. Henry, former Grambling State chairman of the College of Health, Physical Education, and Recreation Department from 1958-74, as well as serving as the executive officer and secretary-statistician for the SWAC in 1968-73.Henry became the first African American assistant commissioner of any conference office when he joined the Big Ten Conference in June of 1974.

The post Prairie View A&M Sweeps SWAC Awards appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Birmingham, AL
College Sports
southernthing.com

You must try this food in Vicksburg

This story is sponsored by Visit Vicksburg. The South is known for its hospitality, and nowhere is that truer than the Hospitality State itself, Mississippi. Full of rich history, the friendly Mississippi city of Vicksburg is used to attracting visitors to see its museums, parks and more — but the history isn’t the only draw.
VICKSBURG, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kennis Croom, Mississippi police officer and nephew of Sylvester Croom, gunned down during a domestic call

Kennis Croom, a Mississippi police officer in Meridian and nephew of former Mississippi State coach Sylvester Croom, was shot and killed on Thursday. The Meridian Star reported that Kennis Croom, a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was shot and killed during a domestic violence call around 5:30 p.m. in an incident where a woman also died. James E. Davis, the chief of the Jackson Police Department, released a statement honoring Kennis Croom’s service and dedication to the community, and offered condolences to the Croom family.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prairie View A M#Swac#Track And Field#Alabama A M#The C D Henry Award#Men#Jackson State#Alabama State#Panthers#Pvamu
KSLA

Balloon release to be held in honor of Maddy Mouser

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A balloon release will be held on Thursday, June 9 in honor of Maddy Mouser. Eighteen-year-old Maddy had a long battle with cystic fibrosis. She spent years at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston before receiving a double lung transplant in 2018. Her health recently declined and she was taken back to Houston to be cared for before she passed away.
HAUGHTON, LA
WAPT

US Rep. Steven Palazzo advances to GOP runoff

U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo advances to a runoff in the Republican primary. Palazzo faced six challengers in the Republican primary in south Mississippi's 4th District. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell and retired banker Clay Wagner were competing for the second spot on the June 28 ballot. Former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mississippi officer fatally shot, suspect on the run

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating after an officer with the Meridian Police Department was shot and killed. The officer, who has not been identified by name, and an unidentified woman were found at the scene. The suspect, 31-year-old Dante Marquez Bender, is believed...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man leads officers on chase reaching 100 mph. Man on probation for manslaughter apprehended in neighboring state.

A Mississippi man led police officers on a chase reaching 100 mph after he stole a county-maintenance truck. The man, who is on probation for a manslaughter conviction, was apprehended and arrested in Louisiana. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office released information about the theft and recovery of a stolen county-owned...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Blackout Vehicle Tags are coming to Mississippi July 1st. Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage of each blackout tag will go towards the law enforcement and fire fighters death benefit trust fund. This fund helps the families of law enforcement and fire fighters who die while performing normal job duties.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

US Rep. Bennie Thompson wins Mississippi Democratic primary

JACKSON, Miss. — U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson won the Democratic nomination in Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District. Thompson faced challenger Jerry Kerner in Tuesday's primary election. App users: Tap here for election results. Thompson, of Bolton, has been a member of Congress since 1993 and is the chairman of the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltadailynews.com

Greenville Shooting Takes Life Of 13 Year Old

On June 5, 2022 around 8pm, the Greenville Police Department was dispatched to 618 Pickett Street in reference to a shot person. Upon officer’s arrival, they noticed a 13yr old male had been shot once in the head, and another juvenile had been transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
WJTV 12

JPD investigating after body found on Wooddell Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are investigating after a body was found on Wooddell Drive Thursday. Police and first responders arrived on the scene just after 5:30 a.m. The investigation is ongoing and the body was transported by the Hinds County coroner.
JACKSON, MS
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy