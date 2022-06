The Los Angeles Lakers will “aggressively” try to buy their way into the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft, according to the Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike. “The Lakers will aggressively try to buy their way into the second round,” Woike wrote. “Teams can use cash in trades, and while any pick acquisition might require future second-rounders, it’s a safe bet that they’ll try.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO