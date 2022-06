PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee signed the Let RI Vote Act on Wednesday. McKee was joined by state leaders and supporters of the bill at the State House. “The Let RI Vote Act makes voting easier, safer, and more secure, and making it easier to give Rhode Islanders a voice in their government should always be our top priority,” McKee said in a statement.

