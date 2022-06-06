Marion County Jurors to report Tuesday

The Marion County Courthouse is among 20 customers of Entergy Arkansas in the Yellville area currently experiencing a power outage. According to Judge John Massey, the courthouse’s backup generator failed to kick in. A technician is en route to repair the problem, and the public will be notified when power is restored. Entergy has not given a reason for the outage.
Power has been restored to 20 Entergy Arkansas customers in the Yellville area, including the Marion County Courthouse. Entergy had reported the outage started around 8:30 Friday morning. Power outages continue in other portions of North Central Arkansas. Forty-six Entergy customers in Boone County are without power due to a...
The good news continues when it comes to unemployment rates in the Twin Lakes Area. The latest numbers from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center show every county in the KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot listening area saw rates fall again in April.
A Marion County man has been arrested on multiple charges for posession of drugs and firearms. Last Friday evening, a Gassville officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for swerving into both westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 62 West, according to the probable cause affidavit. Upon making contact with...
A homicide investigation is underway in Marion County. Arkansas State Police (ASP) say 80-year-old Daniel W. Stine was reportedly shot to death in his home near Yellville Monday night. The ASP says the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of an intruder in the home about 11:15 Monday...
A 15-year-old has been taken into custody in connection with the death of a Marion County man.According to the Arkansas State Police, the male youth is being detained at Conway under laws applicable to an accused juvenile offender until a decision is made whether to criminally charge the youth as an adult or proceed with a juvenile adjudication process.Sheriff’s deputies in Marion County discovered the body of 80-year-old Daniel W. Stine at his home southwest of Yellville Monday night around 11:30.
The Tracy Area Fire Department will host an open house Friday from 4 to 7. The public is invited to attend the event which will feature free food, prizes and more. The fire department says this is an opportunity to support and meet the members of the auxiliary who are essential to the rural area.
West Plains, MO. – On Monday, June the 6th, the Howell County Sheriff’s Department responded to information stating that a man staying at a local hotel in West Plains was selling illegal narcotics. Responding to the call was Deputy Smith and Lieutenant Long, who later encountered the subject...
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mountain Home Project Office is advising landowners adjacent to public lands around Bull Shoals Lake contract maintenance crews will be conducting boundary line maintenance along a 204-mile section of government boundary, beginning immediately. According to officials, other projects were completed ahead of time...
MIDWAY, Ark. (AP) – State police officials say three people have been killed. after at least a dozen vehicles collided in different spots along. heavily-traveled Interstate 30 in southwestern Arkansas. The Arkansas Department. of Transportation reports the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. in the eastbound lanes of...
Two area airports are among 19 airports in Arkansas receiving nearly $10 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as part of recently announced grants from the Airport Improvement Program. The agency of the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday awarding $518 million in the second round of the 2022...
Ava, MO. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals on May 22 in the process of apprehending a fugitive. Officers with the Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle containing Jake M. Olsen, 24 of Ava, east of the Ava Square and pulled him over. Olsen was wanted on a probation and parole warrant. During the stop, Olsen fled the vehicle on foot, disposing of a handgun that he had in his possession. The officers of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were able to apprehend the suspect following a short chase. Olsen was found to be possessing methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Tim Stillings of Morrisville for catching a 7-pound, 8-ounce walleye from the Sac River. Stillings caught the fish May 16 using a trotline. His record breaks the previous alternative methods record of 6-pounds, 14-ounces set in 2018. “We...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies arrested two people following a chase injuring a motorcyclist early Thursday morning. It started when a Greene County deputy tried to pull over a driver possibly driving impaired near Oak Grove Avenue and Grand Street in Springfield just before 2 a.m. An official with the...
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – New details have emerged in the search for 3 inmates who escaped from the Barry County Jail last week. The Barry County Sheriff said Monday that the inmates who escaped from the Barry County Jail last week are believed to have stolen a vehicle and driven to Salina, KS, before abandoning […]
On May 16, a man pled guilty to drug charges in Baxter County Circuit Court and was put on probation for six years. On June 2, thirty-seven-year-old David Kyle Simmons was again booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on new drug charges. He had been free for only 18...
An area man, accused by Independence County authorities of attacking and beating a Newark man and leaving him with significant bruising of the head, face, and body, was arrested June 2 in Jackson County. Authorities say the 60-year-old victim reported the man who allegedly attacked and beat him, Steven A....
A Baxter County man is jailed in central Arkansas after attacking two police officers who were trying to arrest him Sunday night. At one time during the fracas, 35-year-old Dustin Arch Black of Big Flat yelled “Jesus Christ is our lord and savior” when a policeman was biting his fingers after he had shoved them in the policeman’s mouth. Black used a police baton to hit an officer in the head twice and caused another officer to shoot himself with a Taser when he pushed him.
