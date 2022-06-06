Marion County Jurors to report Tuesday

Ava, MO. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals on May 22 in the process of apprehending a fugitive. Officers with the Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle containing Jake M. Olsen, 24 of Ava, east of the Ava Square and pulled him over. Olsen was wanted on a probation and parole warrant. During the stop, Olsen fled the vehicle on foot, disposing of a handgun that he had in his possession. The officers of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were able to apprehend the suspect following a short chase. Olsen was found to be possessing methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.

AVA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO