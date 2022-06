Marjory Stoneman Douglas Principal Michelle Kefford comforted parents of MSD students Wednesday after a shooter killed 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. “We are saddened by the news of the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Texas,” Kefford said in her email to MSD parents and guardians. “Our hearts go out to the families affected and the entire community. While we understand this incident happened hundreds of miles away, we know the impact such news has in our community. I want you to know, we are here to help any students or families who need support services.”

PARKLAND, FL ・ 16 DAYS AGO