ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Senior affordable housing planned in Miami Beach — this time with a bonus for golf fans

By Rebecca San Juan
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Retirees and golf lovers may soon be lining up for new affordable housing that’s in the pipeline for the North Beach area of Miami Beach.

Senior affordable housing developments are planned for 280 South Shore Dr. and 185 South Shore Dr., steps from the Normandy Shores Golf Course.

The Housing Authority of the city of Miami Beach, a branch of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, filed plans to the city’s Historic Preservation Board to construct two four-story buildings called The Breeze and The Vista on vacant lots. The project totals 119 apartment rentals.

The Breeze and The Vista will be for people 62 and older, according to Mike O’Hara, director of housing programs for the housing authority. Units will rent between $478 and $1,366 a month, depending on the renter’s income. Residents must earn at or below 80% of the area median income, or $54,640 per year.

The housing authority’s development plans come at a time when Miami-Dade County continues to struggle with an affordability crisis . Wealthy transplants flooded into Miami-Dade during the pandemic, following the expansion of tech and finance firms . It led to a decrease in housing supply and increased asking rents, aggravating an already dire housing situation .

“One of the greatest needs in this community is affordable housing and even more so for the elderly who do not have the ability to be able to pick up and move,” O’Hara said by email. “Seniors are met with an extremely high rental cost burden and a lack of accessible housing in Miami Beach that is forcing them to seek housing outside of the city and county.”

The Historic Preservation Board is scheduled to discuss the projects June 14 during its monthly meeting. The board must review plans since they fall in the Normandy Isles Historic District, which spans from South Shore Drive to Rue Versailles and from Normandy Drive to Rue Notre Dame.

If approved, the housing authority will move on to filing construction documents for permitting, O’Hara said. Construction would begin late 2023 and the buildings would open in early 2025.

Normandy Shores is a man-made island sitting west of Collins Avenue north of 71st Street The area has 1,618 residents, according to the latest U.S. Census data. The neighborhood has roots dating back to the 1920s. Henri Levi, one of Miami Beach’s first developers and investors, connected Normandy Shores and the adjacent Normandy Isle to the mainland with a road that leads to the 79th Street Causeway. He also commissioned the Normandy Isle fountain, which underwent a $350,000 restoration in 2014.

Normandy Shores and Normandy Isle saw most of their single-family homes and boutique residential buildings constructed after World War II. But the landscape is changing with new construction. In the last 10 years, projects like the 43-townhouse community Iris on the Bay are adding a touch of modern architecture to the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0ZKY_0g2GvFn600

So far, the housing authority oversees Rebecca Towers , two senior affordable housing buildings constructed in the 1970s in South Beach. In addition to The Breeze and The Vista, the housing authority has a city-approved project planned for Normandy Isle: the Heron , a 20-apartment rental senior affordable housing building. It is currently in permitting.

All three of the housing authority’s latest projects are designed by Los Angeles-based Brooks + Scarpa. In December, the firm’s founders, wife-and-husband Angela Brooks and Lawrence Scarpa, won the national 2022 American Institute of Architects Gold Medal, the professional organization’s highest honor.

Seniors face an especially grim situation in the affordable housing crisis, said Stephanie Berman-Eisenberg, president and CEO of Miami-based Carrfour Supportive Housing, a nonprofit that develops and maintains affordable housing.

“That’s the fastest growing population entering homelessness,” Berman-Eisenberg said, “since most senior citizens are on fixed incomes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33wmMS_0g2GvFn600

Thousands of units are needed to meet the demand for affordable and workforce housing in Miami Beach, City Commissioner Ricky Arriola said. He said he estimates the city needs between 4,000 and 8,000 affordable and workforce housing rentals.

“We have a housing crisis in this country. We have a housing crisis in Miami Beach,” Arriola said. “Housing is becoming out of reach for the vast majority of people. We need to address it and the No. 1 way you address it is by providing housing.”

The one problem? Residents and leaders have opposed these projects for years, with people saying affordable and workforce housing may bring more traffic, noise, crowds and decreased property values.

Said Arriola: “You get people complaining, ‘Not in my backyard.’ ”

Comments / 0

Related
communitynewspapers.com

Rental Assistance and Tenants Bill of Rights

Last month, Mayor Meerbott joined County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Mayors of 30 municipalities in Miami-Dade County to address our local affordability crisis and to discuss possible solutions. In April, Mayor Levine Cava declared a countywide affordability crisis and released an executive directive to critical county staff to...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Housing is scarce in South Florida, but there are new developments on the way

Real estate inventory is famously scarce right now in South Florida, especially new builds. But despite supply chain issues delaying projects and lack of available land upon which to build, there are some developments opening up for sale and lease: Apartments coming to West Palm Beach Almost 300 units are heading to West Palm Beach in a new apartment complex on Village Blvd., not far from I-95 ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
floridainsider.com

Concerns have been raised regarding Florida’s new condo inspection law

Several weeks after Florida lawmakers enacted a bill requiring existing condominiums to undergo safety assessments to maintain their structural integrity, Central Florida condominium association members had many questions regarding how the new regulations would affect owners. “It all depends on how intrusive the inspection is, and how expensive it’s going...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Miami-dade County, FL
Real Estate
Miami Beach, FL
Real Estate
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
City
Golf, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Business
Miami-dade County, FL
Business
Miami Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Keep updated with South Florida eating information:. Mamma Mia Bistro, which quietly opened in late May, is the primary U.S. eatery from Federica Priolo, who comes from a household of restaurateurs in Italy. “Mamma Mia is gonna be an Italian bistro, not a gourmand restaurant,” she says. “Right here, individuals can style the standard Italian recipes. However the signature goes to be 100% the handmade recent pasta that we’re positive Individuals will love.” True to its title, Mamma Mia can have Priolo’s mom, Lory, helming the kitchen. The restaurant opened in the identical area because the not too long ago shuttered Via Vai Italian Deli & Wine Bar (and earlier than that, Wolsen Caffe). 2043 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 754-261-5385; MammaMiaBistro.com.
FLORIDA STATE
vigourtimes.com

Tech founder buys three Miami homes from longtime owners for $93M

Three oceanfront homes in Golden Beach, Fla., have sold for a combined $93 million in what has been marked as the largest residential sale in Miami-Dade County. At the time, only one of the homes had officially hit the market. But Phillip Ragon, the billionaire founder of the technology company...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Scarpa
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale kills deal with county to build new government complex

An ambitious plan to build a fancy joint government complex for Fort Lauderdale and Broward County is now officially dead. The controversial scheme took its last breath Tuesday when Fort Lauderdale commissioners agreed they are no longer interested, primarily because they can build a new City Hall on their own for hundreds of millions less. The two government entities have been talking about ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
850wftl.com

Boward apartment complex to charge tenants’ guests to park

If you can afford to rent an apartment in Broward County, now be aware that property managers have found another way to get more money out of renters and their guests. Nottingham Pine Apartments not only hiked rents on tenants, now managers of the apartment complex located at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Broward Boulevard, are planning to charge tenants’ guests for parking, according to reports.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Workforce Housing#The Housing Authority#Vista
communitynewspapers.com

Coconut Grove Playhouse legal fight over, clearing path to restoration

The legal battle over the fate of the Coconut Grove Playhouse is finally over, clearing the way for a revitalization of the cultural heart of Miami’s most famous business district. The historic Playhouse, which has stood empty since financial difficulties shut its doors nearly two decades ago, will now...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do: FLoatarama on New River, Talib Kweli in Flagler Village, a ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ chef’s pop-up dinners

In only its third year, Saturday’s FLoatarama Flotilla parade in downtown Fort Lauderdale will likely be more than double the size of the original’s 20 boats and already feels like a staple of June festivities and fundraisers in South Florida. June being Pride month, when we celebrate the contributions of our neighbors, friends and family who … how are we supposed to say it now? They enliven ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
jitneybooks.com

The Real History of the 305 (Area Code)

When Pitbull says “305 til I die”, it’s meant to convey that he was born and raised in the county of Dade. Those three numbers are meant to represent a deep and undying love for Miami and all that represents our fair city. As you’re probably aware if you’re visiting this site, 305 is the area code for Miami (as is 786, but “786 til I die” doesn’t have the same ring).
MIAMI, FL
tripsavvy.com

I Tried Brightline, the High-Speed Train Set to Connect Disney to Miami

Even the most passionate American rail enthusiast will concede that stateside train carriers have much to be desired compared to the hyper-modern, Tokyo-style bullet trains found in other parts of the world. But Florida's Brightline, a high-speed, inter-city train currently linking Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, may finally be the solution Americans have been waiting for.
MIAMI, FL
Narcity USA

3 Of The Best Bars In North America Are In This Florida City

The list of the Top 50 Best Bars in North America was released, and one South Florida city ranked three times on the list. Miami, FL is a popular destination, and its nightlife plays a huge role in that. However, there are so many places to grab a drink and enjoy the ambiance that it really boiled down to which venue — well, in this case, venues — would take the cake.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s almost like it’s out of Mad Max’: Delray Beach trying to combat surge in dirt bikes and loud engine revving

Downtown Delray Beach keeps surging in popularity with dozens of trendy restaurants and bars. But city officials and police are grappling with a pair of growing complaints by Atlantic Avenue: the deafening sound from motorcycles loudly revving their engines and packs of riders speeding through nearby neighborhoods on dirt bikes and ATVs. That’s left the city looking for ways to combat the ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy