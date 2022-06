Police say it does not appear a child badly burned in a Bridgeport backyard was deliberately injured. A Bridgeport family says their 6-year-old son, Dominick Krankall, was hit with a gasoline-soaked ball that was on fire while playing in the yard with other children in April. Krankall spent several weeks in the hospital recovering with burns all over his face and body.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO