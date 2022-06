“You are stars and the world is watching you. By your presence you send a message to every village, every city, every nation. A message of hope. A message of victory.” Eunice Kennedy Shriver’s words echo through eternity and continue to create a ripple effect for families in America and across the world. As the founder of the Special Olympics, she shared her vision of inclusion with the world, opening hearts and minds to the powerful gifts of a community that had long been kept in the shadow.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO