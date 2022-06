Going into election night, a talking point in the national media was whether California voters would rebuke the left and move a bit more to the center. Central to this conversation was a ballot measure to recall progressive prosecutor Chesa Boudin, who became a lightning rod for controversies over crime and homelessness in San Francisco. If the famously liberal city ousted Boudin, and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso had a strong showing in the Los Angeles mayoral race, would that represent a shift in blue California?

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO