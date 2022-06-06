ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Black vote debate: Lawsuit tells US Supreme Court new map is unfair

By Maeve Walsh
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tHoPi_0g2GuGi200

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Youngstown residents, including two pastors, are hoping the U.S. Supreme Court will reverse a lower court’s decision and find that two Ohio Statehouse districts were drawn to dilute the Black vote.

Dubbed “the Simon Parties,” the three plaintiffs — the Hon. Reverends Kenneth Simon and Lewis W. Macklin, along with Helen Youngblood — filed an appeal Monday against a May decision from a three-judge federal panel that rejected the plaintiffs’ claims that in drawing two of Ohio’s Statehouse districts, the Ohio Redistricting Commission failed to consider race.

Bail reduced for man in fatal Walmart shooting in Ohio

The suit comes days after the three-judge district court panel offered an ultimatum to the Republican-majority Ohio Redistricting Commission: approve a new set of maps outlining the state’s legislative districts by June 3 — or proceed with an August primary using a set of maps deemed unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Plaintiffs argue that two of the state legislative districts under the adopted plan — the 33rd Senate District and the 59th House District, which cover Mahoning, Columbiana, and Carroll counties — violate the Voting Rights Act by failing to consider race, thus diluting the power of Black voters.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0icRKD_0g2GuGi200
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02xxyq_0g2GuGi200
The Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission’s drawings of Ohio’s state senate maps (left) and state house maps (right) will be used in the August primary, despite being rejected as unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court.

But on May 12, the three-judge panel rejected the Simon Parties ‘ request for a temporary restraining order against the maps, finding that plaintiffs failed to sufficiently prove a Voting Rights Act violation.

The US is importing baby formula to help end supply shortage – what parents need to know

The federal panel based its decision on a 1985 Supreme Court decision in Thornburg v. Gingles , which established the need for three conditions to be present for a redistricting plan to violate the Voting Rights Act on the basis of race:

  • The “minority group” is “sufficiently large and geographically compact to constitute a majority in a single-member district”
  • The “minority group” is “politically cohesive”
  • The “white majority vot[es] sufficiently as a bloc to enable it … usually to defeat the minority’s preferred candidate”

“Simon has not identified any evidence that any of the maps that the Commission proposed, much less Map 3, drew districts in a manner that resulted in vote dilution or a lack of equal opportunity,” the federal court wrote.

The U.S. Supreme Court will now determine whether or not it will hear the redistricting case, titled Gonidakis, et al. v. Ohio Redistricting Commission .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbiana, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
City
Youngstown, OH
WCPO

'Crazy will find a way': Tri-State leaders discuss gun reform

CINCINNATI — In the days and weeks following a mass shooting inside a Texas elementary school, local leaders are offering insight into what can be done to address gun reform. Ohio Sen. Rob Portman (R) said in a conference call to media members Wednesday he's focused on "common sense"...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Ohio Supreme Courts rejects effort to block pandemic protections by lawmakers

The Ohio Supreme Court rejected an effort using a 2011 amendment to the Ohio Constitution Wednesday that sought to block the state from enacting or enforcing COVID-19 related measures, including wearing masks, having temperatures taken, vaccinations, contact tracing and being part of any information collected by health care systems. A...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Ohio Statehouse#Ohio House#Politics Federal#Racism#Politics State#Racial Injustice#Politics Judicial#Election State#Election Federal#Racial Issues#Lawsuit#Wcmh#The U S Supreme Court#Hon#District Court#Republican#The Ohio Supreme Court#Senate
WSYX ABC6

Ohio Gov. DeWine asks President Biden to rethink solar panel tariff ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine sent a letter to President Biden about his opposition to the administration's decision to ban new tariffs on imported solar panels from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Socialist Republic of South Vietnam for two years. According to officials, DeWine's letter expressed the...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Doula services could soon be covered by Medicaid after racial equity bill passes Ohio House

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A bill that is aiming to combat racial disparities in infant […] The post Doula services could soon be covered by Medicaid after racial equity bill passes Ohio House appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Walmart
ocj.com

Eminent domain reform bill introduced to protect Ohio landowners

Ohio lags behind most states in protections for landowners. In fact, when Ohio landowners are faced with losing property rights through eminent domain, the present law makes it difficult for them to defend their own interests and they often find themselves at a disadvantage. House Bill 698, introduced by State...
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Guest Commentary: The Mother of a Transgender Child on Why Her Family is Leaving Ohio

Editor’s Note: The letter below was submitted to The Buckeye Flame by a parent who is in the process of moving her family out of Ohio state because of proposed legislation, including House Bill 454, which would ban gender affirming care for her 11-year-old transgender child. The Buckeye Flame generally does not publish letters or commentary without including the name of the author. In this case, the parent asked to be anonymous due to fears related to physical and emotional safety the child and family members. The Buckeye Flame has taken steps to independently verify the identity of the parent and details included in the letter.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

New jobless claims increase in Ohio

The Department of Job and Family Services reported Friday that 9,484 initial jobless claims were filed for the week of May 29-June 4. That's the highest number since over 10,000 were filed in mid-April. It's also above the eight-week average of 8,407.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Columbus woman accused of stealing dead baby’s identity

Parker said Misseldine stole the identity of a baby that died in 1979 and is buried in a Columbus cemetery. She used it to apply for an Ohio ID, social security card and driver's license in 2003, and she obtained a pilot certificate and U.S. passport in 2007. She was employed under the false identity for JetSelect.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy