Morrison, CO

Primus and Ween Add Second Night to ‘South Park’ 25th Anniversary Event at Red Rocks

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March, Primus and Ween announced they would celebrate the 25th anniversary of South Park by performing at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Aug. 10. Now, the bands have tacked on an additional night, Aug. 9, stemming from growing excitement over the upcoming event. The...

jambands.com

