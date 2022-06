An Ada man was among five people sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Eric R. Brite was sentenced to a total of seven years in prison on one count each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possession of heroin and possession of drugs. He was classified as a Tier II Sex Offender.

ADA, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO