Mason, CHCA stars named state baseball players of the year

Mason High School left-handed pitcher Brenden Garula and Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy outfielder Jack Vogele were named state baseball players of the year on Monday.

Garula, the Division I player of the year, and Vogele, the Division III player of the year, are University of Cincinnati baseball signees.

The Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association made the announcement about the all-state teams on its website. CHCA coach Tony Schulz was named the Division III state coach of the year.

Garula has helped to lead the Comets to the Division I state tournament this week in Akron. The Comets (27-4) play Grove City (25-7) in a Division I state semifinal at 1 p.m. Friday at Canal Park in Akron. The state final is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at Canal Park.

Garula has a 9-0 record in 61.1 innings pitched this season, according to the Greater Miami Conference website. He has 99 strikeouts and a 1.027 earned run average. He threw a perfect game against Western Brown in May during the sectional tournament.

The lefty is hitting .365 with nine doubles, three home runs and 16 runs batted in and 11 stolen bases, according to the GMC statistics.

"I don't think it's really clicked in yet," Garula said Monday afternoon of the state player of the year honors. "Just how hard work has been paying off. I'm blessed to have my team around me to give me this opportunity and get me seen by the whole state."

Vogele helped CHCA (25-2) reach a Division III regional semifinal this spring. He hit .593 with 11 doubles, 10 triples, five home runs and 28 runs batted in prior to the regional tournament. He hit a home run in the regional semifinal.

"This is an honor that is well deserved for Jack," Schulz said. "He's one of the most diligent workers that I've ever coached. His teammates absolutely love him and most importantly you can tell how much joy he has playing the game. I'm so proud of what Jack has accomplished."

