ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willowick, OH

10 juveniles arrested after fights at Willowick fair

By Jordan Vandenberge
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghlmN_0g2GtNvK00

Willowick Police Chief Brian Turner said officers took 10 juveniles into custody on Sunday night after large groups of unaccompanied minors began fighting and causing a series of disturbances on the final night of Saint Mary Magdelene Church’s annual fair. The four-day festival was shut down earlier than anticipated after larger-than-expected crowds, which included groups of unruly juveniles, packed the festival grounds, the police chief said.

Turner said he had to reassign every patrol officer that was currently on duty on Sunday night in order to help officers working the festival disperse the crowds. Mutual aid from neighboring police departments, including Wickliffe, Willoughby, Willoughby Hills and Kirtland were also called in to assist. Although it is unclear what charges the 10 juveniles may face, Turner said one minor was in possession of a handgun. The gun was never displayed nor were any shots fired, Turner said.

One Willowick officer was forced to use a pepper ball gun — a less lethal munition that uses a powdered irritant — in order to disperse the crowds.

“Officers did the best they could. It’s not like [there were] one or two people that are causing the problems and you could contain them,” Turner said. “It turned into a riotous situation and a mob mentality. They had a bunch of fights and they decided to shut it down early. The problem is you get people out of the festival grounds and now you have people all along Vine Street that are causing problems at businesses and residential areas. There’s only so much you can do.”

Turner said there were minor issues reported at the festival on Friday and Saturday night but the situation became untenable on Sunday night.

Norman Herrera was at the fair on Sunday with his children until he started seeing the agitation building in the crowds of juveniles building, he said.

“I went to my wife and I said, ‘we’ve got to go.’ The kids were fighting and cussing like crazy,” Herrera said. “Chaos. Just basically chaos. A lot of kids running around, hanging out, just chaos. There were a lot of fights all over the place. It wasn’t just one area.”

Videos posted to social media show large crowds of juveniles scattering into the adjoining business district as well as some of the neighborhoods nearby. Many businesses open on Sunday night voluntarily closed early.

Parish officials described Monday — the day after the incidents — as a sad day.

“I’m actually really sick to my stomach that this happened. It’s a parish festival. There are supposed to be people going there to have a good time,” Turner said. “But this element, this is their fun: going up here and causing these disturbances. It has nothing to do with the city and it had nothing to do with the church. The church didn’t put this on to have these problems. It’s this element that comes in and creates these problems for us. They should be the target of everybody’s rage.”

As for the future of the Saint Mary Magdelene Festival, Turner said he plans on meeting with church and parish officials soon. At this current point in time, he said he’s unsure if any officers would be willing to provide off-duty security for the festival. Additionally, Turner expects neighboring police departments to hesitate in staffing the event.

“I can’t imagine they’d want their people to work it with this nonsense,” Turner said.

Comments / 17

Guest
4d ago

Throw the book at em... !... and charge their parents too!!... teach your children to act like human beings.. Not Animals!

Reply
13
Wth?
4d ago

My daughter sent me a video that was posted on social media of 4 kids 3 girls and a boy beating up and intoxicated woman. So very sad. You can clearly see the boy kicking and punching the woman on the ground.

Reply
2
J M C
4d ago

All you have to do is bring 2 canine police dogs and watch the crowd fly. Works every time. Once they hear those dogs bark and show their teeth well, you know.

Reply(1)
2
Related
cleveland19.com

Police urge Northeast Ohioans to lock their doors following thefts (video)

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights Police are urging community members to take steps to secure property following the arrest of an 18-year-old Cleveland man and 16-year-old juvenile for series of theft related incidents. The incidents, taking place in the Sussex neighborhood on June 6, have led police to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willowick, OH
Willowick, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Willoughby Hills, OH
City
Wickliffe, OH
City
Kirtland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
whbc.com

Teen Shot Inside SE Canton Home, Flown to Akron Hospital

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another teen involved in a shooting in Canton. A 17-year-old boy is at Akron Children’s Hospital, being treated for a gunshot wound to the stomach. The incident occurred in an upstairs bedroom of a house in the 1400 block of 13th...
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Disturbances#Willowick Police#Wickliffe Willoughby#Vine St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKYC

18-year-old shot at event center in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. An 18-year-old woman was shot at an event center in Elyria in the early hours of Wednesday morning. According to police, deputies responded to a noise complaint at the Event Center located at...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

18-year-old woman shot in head at Lorain County event center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said deputies investigated a shooting overnight that occurred in Carlisle Township. According to investigators, deputies initially responded at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday to an event center on East Avenue for a noise complaint and reports of shots fired from inside the building.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Streetsboro police search for woman wanted for vandalism

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police are looking for a woman wanted for vandalizing Thomas Heritage Park around 7 a.m. on June 2. According to police, the woman cut down trees and shrubs, causing substantial damage. Officers added she didn’t take any of the cuttings with her, so it...
STREETSBORO, OH
iheart.com

Videos: Cleveland Police Investigate Two Officer-Involved Fatal Shootings

CLEVELAND - On Thursday, June 2nd, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police responded to a call of a man throwing things off the 7th-floor balcony of the CMHA Union Square high rise. Some things thrown were a TV, a chair, a door, a bed frame, and even a hatchet. Officers entered the apartment of 42-year-old Demond Eskridge of Cleveland. Eskridge and an officer got into a fight. Eskridge grabbed one of the officers' guns and fired a shot before biting off the officer's finger. The officer returned fired, killing the 42-year-old man.
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy