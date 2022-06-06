ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Recipe: Coquito Ice Cream

By Christina Roman
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SknOI_0g2GtHcy00

Ice cream is one of the ultimate comfort desserts! With endless flavors, there are countless choices! Chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, pistachio, chocolate fudge, chocolate chip, mint, etc, there are so many delicious flavor options to choose from. But how about coquito ice cream?

RELATED:

Recipe: Puerto Rican Picadillo

How to make fried green plantains (Tostones)

Coquito is Puerto Rican eggnog, mostly made around the holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas time. But what about making Coquito ice cream that you can have all year round! Below is the super easy and delicious recipe for making coquito ice cream, and the best part is, no ice cream maker needed. So get ready to make this unique and special treat!

Recipe: Coquito Ice Cream

TOTAL TIME: 3 HOURS - SERVINGS: 4 - DIFFICULTY - EASY

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup evaporated milk
  • ½ cup sweetened condensed milk
  • ½ cup cream of coconut
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IGSfZ_0g2GtHcy00 GettyImages

Preparation:

  1. Pour all ingredients into a medium to large size bowl.
  2. Stir well until all ingredients are uniformly mixed together.
  3. Pour into four individual small size containers, and cover with a container or plastic wrap.
  4. Place into the freezer for a few hours or until frozen.
  5. When ready to eat, remove the container cover/plastic wrap, and let the container sit at room temperature for several minutes, until the ice cream softens. Eat straight out of the container or put into a cone and enjoy!

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Over 29% Agree This Restaurant Has The Best Fried Chicken

When it comes to American comfort food, fried chicken ranks high up there as one of the most beloved choices. In fact, according to a YouGov survey, it's the sixth most popular American dish, just behind cheeseburgers and French fries. In its finest form, fried chicken is crispy and crunchy on the outside and moist and juicy on the inside. However, with so many restaurants serving up their own takes on the Southern dish, it seems that every person has their own opinion on what makes the very best piece of meat.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient That Will Change Your Tuna Salad Forever

When you think tuna, you probably think of those little Starkist or Bumble Bee tuna cans your mom would pop open and mix into a mayo-based salad that would be served on bread. Per Simply Recipes, basic tuna salad consists of canned tuna of your choice, mayo, a little celery, some lemon juice, and a bit of crunchy onion. Tuna salad is beloved, in fact, Americans consume a whopping amount of canned tuna each year. It might surprise you to learn that, but per the National Fisheries Institute, Americans eat one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna on an annual basis and 52% enjoy it on a sandwich.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Urgent ice cream recall: Check your freezer for this dangerous dessert

The avalanche of ice cream recalls continues with Casper’s Red Button Canadian Vanilla, which contains almonds, an undeclared allergen. In the past weeks, we saw three similar ice cream recalls: Turkey Hill (peanuts), Van Leeuwen (cashews and pistachios), and Planet Oat (peanuts). Casper’s ice cream recall. Casper’s Ice...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Cone#Chocolate Chips#Ice Cream Maker#Food Drink#Coquito Ice Cream#Puerto Rican
Mashed

The Real Reason These Chocolate Candies Were Discontinued

If nothing is forever, then what makes candy the exception? Well, it's actually not a deviation from the norm since the very nature of human existence dictates all things must end. Philosophy aside, this notion holds true in the world of sweet snacks. Clearly, despite the near-monolithic presence of candy...
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

OMG! A Major Bombshell Was Just Dropped About McDonald’s Burgers In Court

It’s no secret that advertising is frequently deceptive. After all, ads are meant to sell you a product, and reality is rarely enticing enough to convince you to pull out your wallet. This is especially true when it comes to fast food items. Justin Chimienti realized this when he bought a McDonald’s Big Mac and a Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger only to find that the burgers were significantly smaller than he had been led to believe. That’s why he’s suing these chain restaurants.
BROOKLYN, NY
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greyson F

After Closing For 6 Years, Fan Favorite Restaurant Returns

Breakfast and lunch will once again be served.Duncan Kidd/Unsplash. A restaurant popular for its eclectic breakfast is returning from the dust. Few restaurants close down on their own accord, while even fewer return, years later, with the same menu, decor, and atmosphere, and yet that is exactly what is happening here in Tucson. Life is all about timing, and for Patricia Schwabe, the timing is now right to bring back Tooley’s Cafe.
TUCSON, AZ
Popculture

Instant Noodle Recall Was Just Issued

A popular instant noodle is at the center of a new recall after it was determined to pose a potentially life-threatening health risk to consumers. Liroy B.V. on May 11 recalled GY Chongqing Instant Noodle Hot and Sour Flavour due to the presence of milk, which was not declared on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
MedicineNet.com

How Long Are Hard-Boiled Eggs Good For?

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, hard-boiled eggs, whether peeled or in the shell, must be eaten within a week after cooking. It is recommended to consume cooked eggs (hard-boiled or fried) immediately after cooking. If, however, due to lack of time or other reasons, you wish to boil and keep eggs in advance, do not make more than your week’s requirement of hard-boiled eggs.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

May Food Recalls: 6 Foods You Should Throw out ASAP

May has been a busy month for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with several prominent recalls issued. Recall announcements are tricky, as companies and agencies do their best to get the word out without causing a panic or damaging a brand's reputation too much. Here are 6 of the biggest recalls issued in May in case you missed them.
FOOD SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

9 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

Are raw foods healthier than cooked foods? Some people believe they are — to the extent that they’ll eat nothing but. Raw foodists, as such folks are sometimes called, maintain that consuming only uncooked fruits and vegetables (some add raw seafood and/or meat to their diets) can promote weight loss and help prevent and combat […]
NUTRITION
Mashed

Burger King Is Celebrating Its Birthday With Free Whopper Jrs

Who doesn't love free food? One of the best ways to get customers in the door at a company is to offer them something for free — and if it's anything food-related, it's almost guaranteed that people will come running. Restaurants love to create deals and promotions offering extremely inexpensive items for this very reason. In the past, for instance, Applebee's has featured $1 cocktails, and various food holidays, including National Pizza Day and National Pretzel Day, have seen chains such as Auntie Anne's offering free treats. Some chain restaurants, like Carl's Jr., Jimmy John's, and Popeyes, have free and discounted offerings year-round, too (via Thrillist).
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Wendy's Offering Free Fan-Favorite Menu Item for the Next 2 Weeks

May is already more than half-way over, but Wendy's isn't quite done helping guests save some cash! The beloved fast food chain, which is not only known for its quick-witted social media jabs but also its massive slate of ongoing deals, is giving fans the chance to score one menu item for free. Throughout the rest of May and into the first days of June, Wendy's guests can grab a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, and it's all because May is National Hamburger Month.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

3 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Weight Gain And Inflammation

If you frequently suffer from inflammation, it’s vital to reevaluate everything you consume daily, experts often say. Many of us sip on inflammatory beverages without even realizing their power to also cause bloating, cramps, weight gain, indigestion, etc. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about 3 drinks anyone who commonly experiences inflammation should avoid, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert.
WEIGHT LOSS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy