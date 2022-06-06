ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EastEnders will welcome new family as Mitch Baker's estranged brother Avery rocks up in Albert Square with his sons Felix and Finlay this summer

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
 4 days ago

EastEnders will welcome a new family this summer when the estranged brother of Mitch (played by Roger Griffiths) turns up in Albert Square.

Musician and actor Omar Lye-Fook, MBE will be playing Avery Baker, the charming older sibling of Mitch, who will arrive on the scene with his two sons.

Almost always on the verge of causing trouble, Avery couldn't be more different to his little brother and his arrival will immediately cause heads to turn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Od1Kb_0g2GtEyn00
Arrivals: EastEnders will welcome a new family this summer when the estranged brother of Mitch (played by Roger Griffiths, centre) turns up in Albert Square

Avery will be joined by his children, Felix and Finlay, who will be played by Matthew Morrison (Felix) and Ashley Byam (Finlay).

The youngest of the two brothers, larger than life Felix will throw himself into life in Albert Square, but with his quick-wit and frank honesty he'll be sure to stir up some drama along the way.

Older half-brother Finlay has a different biological dad but was raised by Avery soon after birth.

Finlay has sailed through life using his cheeky charm but is set to face a wake-up call as he begins life in Walford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PQW42_0g2GtEyn00
Coming soon: Almost always on the verge of causing trouble, Avery (left) couldn't be more different to his little brother (right) and his arrival will immediately cause heads to turn

Despite being the complete opposite of each other, Felix and Finlay present a united front and always have each other's backs.

While Mitch dearly loves his nephews, it's fair to say he has a complicated relationship with his brother after not speaking to him for years and Avery's unexpected arrival is set to cause some issues for Mitch.

Realising there must be a reason for Avery suddenly coming back into his life, Mitch is determined to get to the bottom of what's going on and find out what secret Avery is hiding…

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, EastEnders said: 'The Baker Family bring a fresh, fierce, fun and exciting energy to the Square.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n6Wuw_0g2GtEyn00
Gang: Musician and actor Omar Lye-Fook, MBE will be playing Avery Baker, the charming older sibling of Mitch, who will arrive on the scene with his two sons

'Felix and Finlay are two very different firecrackers and, yes, these brothers fall out, take the mick and challenge each other, but none of that compares to their unswerving love and loyalty they have for one another.

'They may be charming young men, full of sass, swagger and strength but these brothers are Bakers and, like their father, Avery, have their own unique way of surviving.

'Omar, Matthew and Ashley all bring star quality to EastEnders and we're excited to see them bring Avery, Felix and Finlay to life. The Baker family are the just the start of some new faces landing in Walford later this year - so watch this space…'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26uCQe_0g2GtEyn00
Spellbinding: While Mitch (stock picture) dearly loves his nephews, it's fair to say he has a complicated relationship with his brother after not speaking to him for years

On taking on the role as Avery, Omar said: 'I've been watching EastEnders since I was at school so it's such a surreal experience to now be part of the show.

'I'm having so much fun and it's an honour to be working alongside this incredible cast.'

Matthew Morrison, who will play Felix, added: 'It's an honour to be a part of such a legendary show that I grew up watching.

'It hasn't quite sunk in yet, and I don't think it ever will. I'm having a ball getting to grips with Felix and cannot wait for you all to meet him!'

Ashley Byam, who will play Finlay, said: 'I'm very excited to be joining the Square. Like many people I grew up with EastEnders; it was almost like an unspoken family tradition.

'My mum and I sat there together watching so many incredible and iconic storylines. So to now be joining this classic British TV drama is an honour, and I'm truly grateful. I can't wait for everyone to meet Finlay and see what lies ahead for him.'

The actors have begun filming and will be first seen on screen this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MtAzR_0g2GtEyn00
Over the moon: On taking on the role, Omar said: 'I've been watching EastEnders since I was at school so it's such a surreal experience to now be part of the show (pictured in 2021) 

Comments / 0

