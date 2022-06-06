ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Police search for missing 75-year-old

By KRDO News
 4 days ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department is searching for a missing 75-year-old man who is unfamiliar with the area.

According to police, Dennis Allen Johnson has been missing since 7 a.m. Monday from 30 Lazy W. Rd. Police say he has undiagnosed dementia and has only lived in Fountain for four days.

Johnson is described as white, 5'9", 125 lbs., and was last seen wearing beige pants and a gray shirt.

Police say he should be driving a 2014 dark blue Jeep Patriot with Colorado license plate number AQTU74.

Below is an example of the vehicle he's driving:

Police say he is not supposed to be driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Communication Center at (719)-390-5555. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)-634-7867.

