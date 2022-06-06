Corrections and clarifications
• The Queen’s coronation was 69 years ago, not 70 ( Mall the merrier , 3 June, p4). The platinum jubilee marks her accession in 1952, but she was crowned on 2 June 1953.
• An article referred to a 2020 image of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “standing tensely at Westminster Cathedral behind the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge”. The photo was taken at Westminster Abbey ( Happy families? , 1 June, p8).
• Other recently amended articles include:
Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .
You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.
