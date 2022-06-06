ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Howard University storms into NCAA championships under Olympic medalist

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDYUK_0g2Gsssi00

Howard University track and field coach David Oliver knows HBCUs have a long history of being competitive in track. The former HU star turned Olympic medalist also knows that his own program’s history hasn’t necessarily been as sterling as of late.

But he’s been working since 2018 to change that, and 2022 has been a breakthrough for HU — particularly on the women’s side. The HU women swept both the indoor and outdoor titles in the MEAC this season.

“We ended about a 40 plus year drought this outdoor season on the women’s side, picking up that MEAC championship trophy,” he told HBCU Gameday last week.

“I mean, the only time we ever won was the first year they had the MEAC championships in 1980 for women. So that’s outstanding,” he said. “We won indoors as well which was — I think —  it’s been like since ’84. Shoot, I was two years old, the last time we had won indoors.”

Oliver knows a lot about the history of Howard, having competed for the school in the early 2000s. He dominated the MEAC in the 110m hurdles before turning pro , eventually winning a bronze medal in the 2008 Olympics.

“I carry the same mentality that I had as an elite athlete here, because I can relate,” he said. “I mean, I slept in the same dorms. We went to the same classes, all the same things here at the student-athletes that we have currently in our program do. So I can relate and I can also know when to call B.S. on some things that they might be trying to get away with because I know better. I came from here. It might have been 20 years ago with the game hasn’t changed that much, you know, so it’s just really a mentality thing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28C9vB_0g2Gsssi00



Oliver took over the Howard University program in 2018, hoping to help his alma mater get back on track in the sport. He began laying the foundation for the program’s present success then and now his hard work is paying off.

“The young women on the team have really bought in,” he said. “They strive, they work hard. They could do pretty much all the things that are asked of them on and off the track from the coaching staff and myself. And I think that’s why they had the success that they have. As coaches like I say, often all I can do is teach a student-athlete what to do, when to do or how to do something. That ‘want to’ has to be provided by them.”

He knows from his personal experience that track provides HBCUs about as level of a playing field as it gets in college sports.

“Track and field is absolutely the sport where you can compete with the top schools in the country,” Oliver said. “We might not be able to do it from every event — 10K to the 100m…you take some of these schools and some of the events that we were really good in they stack us up, we’d be able to hold our own for sure. You know we would definitely wouldn’t be having any 63-0 type blowouts in track and field that we’ve experienced going up against these top dogs in football.”

This week Howard University will face off against the top collegiate track programs at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Seniors Jessica Gbai (200m) and Jessica Wright (400m) will compete as individuals as well as part of a 4×400 squad along with Ameenah Saalih and Ozimna Scott. That relay squad set a school and MEAC record in the event with a time of 3:28.91.

It is a chance for redemption for a group that felt it was close last year.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity,” Oliver said. “Last year didn’t go as we want it to with the relay but I think it was a good learning experience. Exposure is the best teacher so they got the exposure last year. We’ve been to high-quality meets — Texas Relays, Florida Relays, going through the regional rounds —  all this stuff that now they should have the level of expectation like — ‘yes, we’re not just happy to only be here now. We have to come here and make sure we thrive’ — so I’m really excited for next week.”

NCAA track and field championships will run from June 8-11th.

The post Howard University storms into NCAA championships under Olympic medalist appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 2

Related
prrecordgazette.com

Colarossi takes over as Ravens coach

The Carleton Ravens have turned their women’s hockey program over to Stacey Colarossi. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. After acting as head coach for the Laurentian University Voyageurs from 2013-21, Colarossi served as an associate coach for the Chinese Olympic team at the 2022 Games.
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Roundtable Group Reminds Public That Maryland Was Pivotal State In Civil War

Maryland school children learn early on the important roles that Marylanders like Dorchester County resident Harriet Tubman, and Talbot County’s Frederick Douglass, both powerful abolitionists and activists, played in American Civil War history. Perhaps less well known is just how unique Maryland was during the war from 1861-1865. The Chesapeake Civil War Roundtable hopes to change that.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
College Sports
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Washington, DC
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
foxbaltimore.com

Rushern Baker suspends campaign for Governor of Maryland

(WBFF) — In a statement released today, former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker says he is suspending his campaign for governor. They called the statement "difficult, yet necessary." The statement says Barker and running mate Nancy Navarro were "dramatically outspent" by their competitors. According to the latest campaign...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard University#Ncaa Championships#Olympics#B S
WTVW

First all-female Honor Flight prepares to make history

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The military is made up of people from all walks of life and many of the people who make up the military are women. In honor of their contributions, the first all female Honor Flight in history is preparing to take flight. Over 130 women will...
KENTUCKY STATE
mocoshow.com

Opening Date Announced for Roaming Rooster in Pike & Rose

The grand opening for Roaming Rooster at 967 Rose Ave in N. Bethesda is set for June 21st. The 1,843-square-foot restaurant will feature its famous buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches, sides, salads and an all week breakfast menu. A minority- and family-owned business founded in 2015, Roaming Rooster began as a food truck that traveled across the Washington, D.C. metro region. Its popularity grew and today there are several food trucks and multiple storefronts. This will be the first Roaming Rooster in Maryland and Montgomery County and its sixth fast-casual restaurant in the region.
BETHESDA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
CBS Baltimore

National Harbor To Hold Juneteenth Celebration With Poets, Live Music

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s National Harbor is celebrating Juneteenth this year with a freedom celebration featuring poets, dancers, music and more. The harbor is partnering with the Prince George’s Arts and Humanities Council to bring the county’s Poet Laureate and Youth Poet Laureate to the stage. The celebration will be held June 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. on the Plaza stage at 150 National Plaza. Among the performers are SOLE Defined, a local percussive dance group, and DuPont Brass Band, a 9-piece ensemble that started out playing at DC Metro stations but most recently played at the D.C. Jazz Festival and the Kennedy Center. Southern cuisine food truck Mardi Gras Tyme will bring the flavor to the event, along with all the other restaurant offerings at the harbor. The annual holiday observing the end of slavery 156 years ago is now the first new federal holiday created by Congress in nearly 40 years. It was signed into law by President Biden last year.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Plea nears for former Washington football player in car crash death of girlfriend

The lawyer for former Washington football player Deshazor Everett and a prosecutor told a judge they expect his involuntary manslaughter charge will be resolved without trial. Olivia Peters, a Rockville, Maryland native, was a passenger in the car Everett was driving when it crashed on Dec. 23, 2021, in Loudoun County, Virginia.
mocoshow.com

Update on Miss Toya’s in Silver Spring

Signage is up at Miss Toya’s at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring, the former site of Eggspectation. Eggspectation, a Montreal based breakfast restaurant with locations across the world, closed back in September 2020 after 15 years in that location. Miss Toya’s is a Cajun/Creole restaurant by local chef Jeffeary Miskiri. On Monday the restaurant posted on its Instagram page that they are now hiring and according to an Instagram story by Miskiri Hospitality, the restaurant will be opening in about 30 days.
NottinghamMD.com

Essex angler breaks 44-year-old state fishing record

ESSEX, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that Logan Kurhmann of Essex is the new state record holder for common carp (Cyprinus carpio carpio) in the state’s Chesapeake Division. Kurhmann, 24, caught the 49-pound carp June 4 while bass fishing in the Susquehanna Flats area of the Chesapeake Bay. Kuhrmann was using a spinning tackle with a plastic … Continue reading "Essex angler breaks 44-year-old state fishing record" The post Essex angler breaks 44-year-old state fishing record appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ESSEX, MD
630 WMAL

Governor Hogan Statement on Incident Near Residence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement:. “Early this morning, I was briefed on an incident that occurred near the residence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his family. I want to thank the US Marshals Service and Montgomery County Police for acting quickly to apprehend the suspect and prevent him from causing any harm. Maryland State Police and the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center are providing assistance with the investigation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Marilyn Mosby, Democrat for re-election as Baltimore State's Atty.

Today, another in Midday's continuing series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Ms. Mosby is standing for re-election to a third term as Baltimore’s top prosecutor. She is one of three candidates in the July 19th Democratic primary, a race that pits her against the same two opponents she beat, handily, in 2018: Ivan Bates and Thiru Vignarajah.
BALTIMORE, MD
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy