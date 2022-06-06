Neon Launches Pro-Choice Campaign with Unique ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire,’ ‘Worst Person’ Artwork

Click here to read the full article.

Award-winning film studio Neon officially launched a pro-choice campaign amid the imminent overturning of Roe v. Wade .

An official Neon statement called the campaign a response to attacks on reproductive rights in the United States, with sales directly benefitting accessible abortion healthcare. Neon is opening an online shop featuring pro-choice, anti-oppression artwork created in collaboration with award-winning artist Akiko Stehrenberger and three products featuring Neon releases “ Portrait of a Lady on Fire ” and “ The Worst Person in the World .”

Products include a “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” Abortion Scene Print, a Scales of Justice by Akiko Stehrenberger Tee, and a Supreme Coat Hanger by Akiko Stehrenberger Tee, among others. Neon will donate 100 percent of all net proceeds from product sales to the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Neon additionally is making Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and Nia DaCosta’s “ Little Woods ” films available at no cost to any organization or screening host who would like to use the film to support an independent abortion fund in the U.S. through August 31. Both films are now available on the social cinema platform Kinema, which allows a host to organize in-person or virtual screenings of the films, with ticket sales supporting the abortion fund of their choice.

“Neon believes that universal access to safe abortions is a human right and we are inspired by those who continue to speak out and stand up for these rights,” an official statement from the company reads. “We hope that the Pro-Choice campaign inspires others, within the entertainment industry and beyond, to take part in helping these critical organizations.”

Additional artist collaborations and events will be announced this summer. Neon X Pro-Choice is available at neonaction.com .

Like Neon, industry titans United Talent Agency and Amazon have taken a stand for reproductive rights after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicated the decision of 1973’s Roe v. Wade would be overturned.

United Talent Agency announced it would reimburse employees for travel expenses related to reproductive health services if not available in their state of residence. Amazon similarly shared that staffers will be reimbursed up to $4,000 in travel expenses for non-life-threatening medical treatments that include abortion.

Amy Schumer, Ethan Hawke, Aaron Sorkin, Julianne Moore, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Michelle Williams, and Gloria Steinem, among others, also signed an open letter supporting the Geraldine Santoro Act . The bill would create legal abortion access in New York State.