Boris Johnson Wins No Confidence Vote And Remains UK Prime Minister

Click here to read the full article.

Boris Johnson has won tonight’s no confidence vote and will remain the UK Prime Minister.

Johnson was backed by 211 MPs out of 359, having required 180 to remain in post under the rules of the Conservative Party.

The day has been a whirlwind in British politics, starting with the announcement that more than 54 letters of no confidence had been submitted against Johnson’s leadership, the minimum threshold for the vote, and ending 13 hours later with the result in his favor.

How long Johnson can survive from here will remain in question, following a huge decrease in popularity since the Partygate scandal broke around six months ago that has seen the Conservatives dip dramatically in the polls.

The fact that almost 150 MPs showed no confidence in his leadership is immensely damaging for Johnson. When the previous UK Prime Minister Theresa May faced a vote of no confidence, she performed better and yet resigned within five months.

Multiple Conservative MPs have been incensed at the reports of parties taking place in Johnson’s 10 Downing Street home during the pandemic-induced lockdowns, with Johnson fined by police for breaking his own lockdown laws and a landmark report recently criticizing the culture and leadership in Downing Street surrounding these parties.

Johnson, a former Mayor of London and Foreign Secretary, has been UK Prime Minister since late 2019, elected with a huge majority and a mantra to “Get Brexit done.”