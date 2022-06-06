ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

$10M in ARPA-funded grants available to Wyoming health and human service providers

By Brendan LaChance
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — Health and human service providers in Wyoming are able to apply for several grants being administered by the Wyoming Department of Health. “The organizations that offer healthcare and other support services to our state’s residents have carried an extra burden the last couple of years,” Stefan Johansson, director...

WDE: Wyoming superintendent to ‘vigorously’ — and cautiously — fight USDA’s new discrimination policy

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s superintendent will “vigorously” seek means to oppose what he perceives as federal overreach in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decision to include prohibitions against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in its Title IX funding nondiscrimination policies, the Wyoming Department of Education said in a press release Wednesday.
Jeanette Ward announces WY HD57 State Rep Run: Help me KEEP WYOMING FREE

I came to Casper, Wyoming a political refugee from fascist Illinois. In my service there (2015-2019) as a School Board Member on the largest elected school board in Illinois (U-46), I defended parental rights against the transgender mob, politically biased textbooks, and race hustlers. I publicly exposed a fellow board member who said the American Flag was “nothing more than toilet paper” to her and who said I was the “21st century brand of the KKK”. I ran for State Senate in Illinois in 2020 and learned first-hand how the left converted the Covid scam into a weapon for institutionalized election theft. Losing a previously +9 Republican district by about 1700 votes, I lost VBM (vote by mail) in just ONE of the four counties in my district by roughly 8000 votes, where the clerk for that county didn’t bother to verify any of those VBM signatures. The straw that broke the camel’s back for our family was when one of our high-school daughters was threatened with out-of-school suspension for not wearing a mask. We were DONE with Illinois. I don’t want this for Wyoming. I am proud to be here.
Governor Gordon orders flags at half-staff for Wyoming Marine

CASPER, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the U.S. and Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff statewide, effective immediately, until sunset Monday, July 13, to honor the memory of a Marine killed during a training exercise Wednesday. According to the Buffalo Bulletin, Seth Rasmuson, who graduated from...
Field Services Administrator Dawn Sides retiring after 35 years with WDOC

CASPER, Wyo. — A field services administrator with the Wyoming Department of Corrections will be retiring on July 5 after 35 years of service with the agency. Dawn Sides, a native of Lusk, began her career on July 3, 1987, as a correctional officer at the Wyoming Women’s Center, according to the WDOC. Sides was promoted to corporal in 1988 at the end of her probationary period and proceeded to rise through the WDOC’s ranks up to associate warden while working at the Wyoming Women’s Center.
Wyoming governor launches working group to reduce fuel prices

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Wednesday, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced the formation of a Gas and Diesel Price Working Group that will aim to relieve consumers feeling the pinch of rising fuel costs. “Fuel prices have hit yet another high this past week, driving inflation affecting our seniors, veterans...
Joshua Eames appointed 7th Judicial District Court judge

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed Joshua Eames a judge for the Seventh Judicial District. Eames will be the fourth district court judge for the district, which serves Natrona County. The governor and legislators authorized and funded the judgeship earlier this year. Eames has been a senior...
WDOC K-9 teams shine at annual certification

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne was the location for the United States Police Canine Association Region 14 Annual Certification this year. The event took place from June 3 to June 5. Two teams from the Wyoming Department of Corrections — Sgt. Randall Speiser and K-9 Copper and Sgt. Jory Shoopman...
87-year-old WMC employee retires after 50 years on the job

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Medical Center Dietitian Anna Marie Moser didn’t expect to be on the job after half a century. “Back in about 1992, I thought if I just make it to age 65, I’ll be happy and I’ll be retired,” said Anna Marie. “But things got better and I enjoyed working with the patients and my coworkers.”
Reports: Wyoming man killed in Osprey crash in California

A Wyoming man was among five Marines killed after an Osprey aircraft crashed in southern California on Wednesday. According to the Buffalo Bulletin, Seth Rasmuson, who graduated from Buffalo High School in 2019, was among the victims. Rasmuson’s family confirmed his death to the newspaper. According to the Marine...
Gem City Bison bring summer baseball to southeast Wyoming with some Casper flair on the roster

LARAMIE, Wyo. — It’s tough to make baseball dreams in Wyoming work. After the University of Wyoming shut the doors on its baseball program in 1996, the state — already a difficult place for baseball players to break out — was left without a flagship program to cheer on. Throw in no state-sanctioned high school baseball as well, and options have been very limited for aspiring Wyoming players over the past quarter-century, often forcing them to go out of state to have any shot at continuing their dreams.
CASPER, WY

