Golden Globes Updates Eligibility Rules For 2023

Click here to read the full article.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association today released the eligibility requirements for the undated 2023 Golden Globe Awards . The updated rules now allow a hybrid approach of in-person, DVD or online screenings of eligible films in English and other languages, effective June 15, 2022.

“With the current relaxation of restrictions by federal, state, and local health officials, the HFPA is reverting to its regular eligibility requirements but remains sensitive to the potential for increased COVID-19 case rates,” HFPA President Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “We will remain flexible in allowing eligibility through a combination of in-person screenings or submittal of screeners in DVD or online form for our jurors.”

No date has been set for the 2023 Golden Globes . This year’s 79th annual event in January was a low-key, untelevised affair in the wake of the HFPA’s 2021 scandals .

Here is a rundown of today’s announcement:

HFPA will provide distributors of motion pictures with a hybrid approach to screenings:

Contact the HFPA office to arrange a screening date on the official HFPA calendar for all motion picture releases. For English-language motion pictures, that official screening date must be no later than seven days after the release of that English-language motion picture in Los Angeles. Unless the country of origin is the U.S., screenings of non-English language films do not have to follow this one-week-after-release standard but must take place prior to the final date for all 2022 motion picture screenings. Distributors must provide all HFPA jurors with the opportunity for an in-person screening in both Los Angeles and New York (these may also be part of the distributor’s premiere, junket, or all-media screenings) or distributors can provide jurors a screening link or a DVD copy of the motion picture so jurors may view it at home. This applies to English and non-English language films alike. A final date for all 2022 motion picture screenings (including all screenings of non-English language motion pictures) will be announced separately. Films released prior to June 15, 2022, can be eligible for consideration by submitting screening links or a DVD copy for jurors prior to the final submission date when available.

For 2022, submissions to the GoldenGlobe submission website will again be optional for award consideration. The HFPA will add qualifying content to its eligibility list if studios/networks/streamers are not doing so. The qualifying period is Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, for English language films and Oct. 1, 2021 – Dec. 31, 2022, for non-English language films. The start date for these new requirements is June 15, 2022.

Motion Picture Release Formats : To be eligible for the Golden Globe motion picture awards, a release must meet the following exhibition requirements: