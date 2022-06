This summer, some of New York City’s protected bike lanes will get new hard barriers to provide more safety to riders. On June 10, New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced the launch of a Barriers pilot program to test new materials for protected bicycle lanes across the city. The program is a part of the city’s ongoing commitment to harden half of the city’s existing bike lanes in two years by providing sturdier materials to keep the lanes clear for cyclists.

