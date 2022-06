Warren D. Hoenig, 67, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 10:54 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Fort Madison. He was born on March 7, 1955 in Fort Madison, IA to Lawrence & Mary Ort Hoenig. He married Becky Rippenkroeger on October 18, 1980 in Fort Madison, IA. He was a lifelong farmer and owned & operated Boonies Bar with his wife. He was a member of Izaak Walton and the Eagles Club and enjoyed socializing with his friends and spending time with his grandchildren.

