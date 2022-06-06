Jury finds Columbus man guilty of rape, sexual imposition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Franklin County jury found a Columbus man guilty on charges related to sexual misconduct, some of which involved a minor.
Jabari Ester, 44, was found guilty Friday of three counts of rape — two of which involved a child under the age of 10 — and three counts of gross sexual imposition, according to a news release from the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.Clothing found in search for two missing Ohio men
Ester’s sentencing hearing, where he faces a mandatory life sentence, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12, the release said.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
