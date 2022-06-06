A Moment in Monrovia History: B.F. Crews Drug Store

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik ... ~ Thanked Police Lieutenant Dan Verna for coordinating the city's security plan for US Vice President Kamala Harris. He had less than 5 days' time to put it together. Feik said the city "was advised NOT to share details of the event when we normally try so hard to engage with our merchants and community members for activities of any kind. In some ways, City staff felt like we had this little secret we wanted - needed - to share with the community and could not!"
La Cañada Flintridge, Los Angeles County, CA: Four occupants in a Tesla were trapped after driving off a canyon cliff just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday, June 9, in the city of La Cañada Flintridge. Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a vehicle that missed a turn on...
Coronavirus cases from LA Department of Public Health as of 12 p.m., 06/08/2022. Changes since 06/01/2022. City of Monrovia: 8,826 cases (up 100), 105 deaths (unchanged) Unincorporated Monrovia: 923 cases (up 11), 4 deaths (unchanged) - Brad Haugaard.
At its next meeting (agenda: https://tny.im/jvzgC) the Monrovia Planning Commission will consider allowing smaller floor area requirements for dwelling units in the multiple-family residential zones. https://tny.im/2X5j0. For units detached from the main structure the proposal would allow floor space as low as 500 square feet, down from the current 1,250-square-foot...
Three juveniles have been arrested and charged with setting the arson fire that destroyed a vacant mill and three other properties in Orange. The fire was reported before noon on Saturday along West River Street and burned well into the evening. The fire was five alarms, with around 20 different...
06.08.2022 | 10:25 PM | GARDEN GROVE – Garden Grove Police Department and Orange County Fire Authority responded to a two car traffic collision. When they arrived they found two vehicles that had collided head on at an intersection that had no working street lights. Apparently around an hour...
A free food distribution event is planned in Fontana on Saturday, June 11. Registration for the drive-thru food distribution hosted by God's Pantry and the Fontana Foundation of Hope is now open. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 9460 Sierra Avenue. Interested persons can...
Drivers may want to steer clear of the southbound 15 Freeway in the Corona-Norco area this weekend. In connection with the construction of a new connector ramp at the 15-and-91-freeways interchange in Corona, the Riverside County Transportation Commission plans to shut all lanes on the southbound 15, north of the 91, all weekend.
Duarte, Los Angeles County, CA: A high speed pursuit terminated in a vehicle collision at the 210 Freeway Eastbound 605 transition road at approximately 1:25 a.m. Friday, June 10, in the city of Duarte. California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle which San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies began pursuing...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA —On June 11th, 2022, at 11 a.m. Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. is hosting the Street Naming Recognition ceremony in honor of the Hip Hop group JJ Fad, who are Rialto born and raised. Jesse Duran of the KOLA-FM radio station will be emceeing the event. The invitation to the ceremony is open to the public, but space is limited, so reserve seats as soon as possible.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for June 2 – June 8. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 411 service events, resulting in 82 investigations. Mental Evaluation. June 2 at 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of...
A large outdoor fire erupted at the Burrtec Waste facility in Fontana on the night of June 6, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Arriving firefighters found 400-500 large bales of cardboard on fire at the facility in the 13300 block of Napa Street at 7:31 p.m., said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who defied police defunders and vaccine mandates, survived Tuesday’s primary but will have to head to a runoff in November to defend his re-election. The Associated Press reported that Villanueva won 34% of the vote – shy of the 50% margin required for...
The weeklong Summit of the Americas opens Monday, bringing world leaders from several nations to downtown Los Angeles. The summit will start on Monday and run through Friday. That means a week of street closures and heavier-than-usual traffic in downtown LA, especially around the Convention Center. Here's what to know...
Businesses in unincorporated areas like Altadena will face the minimum wage increase July 1Don Simkovich. Employees in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County get a mandated minimum wage hike starting July 1 when the minimum wage rises to $ 15.96 an hour for small businesses with 25 employees or fewer.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are responding to a death investigation. The incident was reported Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at approximately 12:58 a.m. on the San Gabriel River bed between Imperial Highway & Foster Road, in the city of Norwalk. One male adult victim was found deceased at...
LOS ANGELES - Threats circulating on social media warning of a mass shooting in downtown Los Angeles Thursday have been investigated and are deemed not credible, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The warning posted online Wednesday allegedly came from an employee at a suicide prevention center, saying in...
In San Bernardino County, there were 1,538 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 30, hospitalizations have increased by 46, with 92 current patients. ICU cases increased by five, with 14 total patients. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported 54 new COVID-19 related deaths. Over...
