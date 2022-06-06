ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Moment in Monrovia History: B.F. Crews Drug Store

Cover picture for the articleB.F. Crews Drug Store Interior. Standing: L - L.E. Hotchkiss. R - Thomas...

monrovianow.com

Monrovia PD Handled Security for VP's Visit; More Things to Add to Green Waste; City Job Open

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik ... ~ Thanked Police Lieutenant Dan Verna for coordinating the city's security plan for US Vice President Kamala Harris. He had less than 5 days' time to put it together. Feik said the city "was advised NOT to share details of the event when we normally try so hard to engage with our merchants and community members for activities of any kind. In some ways, City staff felt like we had this little secret we wanted - needed - to share with the community and could not!"
MONROVIA, CA
monrovianow.com

Planning Commission to Consider Ordinance to Allow Smaller Living Units in Multifamily Zoned Areas

At its next meeting (agenda: https://tny.im/jvzgC) the Monrovia Planning Commission will consider allowing smaller floor area requirements for dwelling units in the multiple-family residential zones. https://tny.im/2X5j0. For units detached from the main structure the proposal would allow floor space as low as 500 square feet, down from the current 1,250-square-foot...
MONROVIA, CA
iheart.com

Three Kids Arrested In Massive Orange Fire

Three juveniles have been arrested and charged with setting the arson fire that destroyed a vacant mill and three other properties in Orange. The fire was reported before noon on Saturday along West River Street and burned well into the evening. The fire was five alarms, with around 20 different...
ORANGE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Free food distribution will be held in Fontana on June 11

A free food distribution event is planned in Fontana on Saturday, June 11. Registration for the drive-thru food distribution hosted by God's Pantry and the Fontana Foundation of Hope is now open. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 9460 Sierra Avenue. Interested persons can...
FONTANA, CA
westsidestorynewspaper.com

Rialto’s Hip Hop Legends Will Get Street Named After Them at June 11 Ceremony

SAN BERNARDINO, CA —On June 11th, 2022, at 11 a.m. Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. is hosting the Street Naming Recognition ceremony in honor of the Hip Hop group JJ Fad, who are Rialto born and raised. Jesse Duran of the KOLA-FM radio station will be emceeing the event. The invitation to the ceremony is open to the public, but space is limited, so reserve seats as soon as possible.
RIALTO, CA
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: Ex-Girlfriend Throws Rocks at His Car; Man at Gas Station Pushes Woman When She Won't Give Him a Snack; Thefts From Vehicles; Lots of Drunk Driving; Mental Issues; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for June 2 – June 8. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 411 service events, resulting in 82 investigations. Mental Evaluation. June 2 at 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of...
MONROVIA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fire erupts at Burrtec Waste facility in Fontana on June 6

A large outdoor fire erupted at the Burrtec Waste facility in Fontana on the night of June 6, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Arriving firefighters found 400-500 large bales of cardboard on fire at the facility in the 13300 block of Napa Street at 7:31 p.m., said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
FONTANA, CA
foxla.com

Threat of mass shooting in DTLA not credible: LAPD

LOS ANGELES - Threats circulating on social media warning of a mass shooting in downtown Los Angeles Thursday have been investigated and are deemed not credible, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The warning posted online Wednesday allegedly came from an employee at a suicide prevention center, saying in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 6/7/22

In San Bernardino County, there were 1,538 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 30, hospitalizations have increased by 46, with 92 current patients. ICU cases increased by five, with 14 total patients. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported 54 new COVID-19 related deaths. Over...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

