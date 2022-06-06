Upstate school districts offer free meals to kids all summer

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Class is out, but several Upstate school districts are still serving up free meals this summer, making sure students have access to fresh food.

“We have a salad bar with fresh fruit,” said Joe Urban, the director of food nutrition services for Greenville County Schools. “We have a chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich.”

The district’s seamless summer food service program started Monday, providing free, hot meals to kids under 18.

“We have about 9 schools operating today and that will increase throughout the summer,” said Urban.

Urban said the program is funded by the USDA and helps keep kids healthy during summer break.

“This is an opportunity for us to meet the nutritional needs of students when regular school is not in session,” said Urban.

Urban said the program offers relief for some parents, as prices at the grocery store go up.

“It’s more important for certain families, more than others, but with the way the economy is right now and inflation, food costs are incredibly expensive. It’s a challenge for people to fill their car up with gas, let alone go to the grocery store and pay 20 or 30 percent more,” said Urban.

This summer, the USDA is requiring students to eat the meals on campus. Urban said it’s a return to normal for the program, which adapted to meet changing needs during the pandemic.

“For the last two years, the USDA has allowed different flexibilities due to the COVID pandemic. They were allowed to take weeks to go, we were allowed to give them a weeks’ worth of meals at a time, so all those waivers are gone,” said Urban.

He said the program, across several schools, will help hundreds of kids this summer. On Monday, he said they were already off to a strong start at J.L. Mann High School, which serves as one of the meal program locations.

“I believe we’re expecting about 100 here today [for lunch], based on how many came for breakfast. We had just under 80 for breakfast,” said Urban.

Urban said this program isn’t the only effort to help feed local families. He encourages people to find a program and location that best serves their family.

“There’s lots of opportunities for families in our community to make sure their families and their children have enough nutrition during the summer,” said Urban.

At Greenville County School summer meal program locations, kids can enjoy breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

People can find more information about some of the summer meal programs across the Upstate:

