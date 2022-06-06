ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

UNCP athletics to host Cash Bash Tuesday

By Submitted report
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 4 days ago

PEMBROKE – UNC Pembroke athletics department will host Cash Bash –– its premier fundraising event presented by Scotland Health –– on Tuesday, June 7 in the English E. Jones Center.

University officials are excited to see it return as an in-person event. The last year Cash Bash was held face-to-face was 2019.

Individual tickets can be purchased for $125. For tickets, please visit uncp.edu/cashbash.

Heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be provided with all entries. The evening will include both live and silent auction items, with the live auction led by award-winning auctioneer Brian Calabria and a catered meal with an open bar.

Among the list of items are a week-long stay at a beautiful beach house in Marathon, Florida., a 10-hour fishing adventure for six guests provided by American Aquatic & SaltFever Guide Service in Ocean Isle Beach and a Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery experience that includes a weeknight stay in the executive suite, a gift card for the establishment’s restaurant and wine tasting for two.

Cash Bash is one of the athletic department’s largest fundraising events that benefit the Braves Club scholarship fund. Proceeds from the event support all 16 varsity athletics programs and nearly 400 student-athletes.

For more information, contact Tyler Johnson, director of Braves Club Annual Giving at 910.521.6597 or [email protected]

About UNC Pembroke

Established in 1887 as a normal school to train American Indian teachers, UNC Pembroke today has an enrollment of 8,319 in 41 undergraduate and 18 graduate programs. UNCP is a constituent institution of The University of North Carolina System. For more information, contact Mark Locklear, Public Communications Specialist with University Communications and Marketing, via email ([email protected]) or by phone (910.521.6351). Connect with UNC Pembroke on social media or online at uncp.edu to learn how the university is changing lives through education.

North Carolina State
Pembroke, NC
Pembroke, NC
Ocean Isle Beach, NC
