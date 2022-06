The WIAA Boys State Golf Tournament wrapped up at the Meadow Valleys course at Blackwolf Run on Tuesday. Eau Claire Memorial, led by the medalist, took the Division 1 team championship by firing a tournament best 298 score in the final round on Tuesday to defeat Kettle Moraine by three shots. Sheboygan North tied for 4th, De Pere came in 9th and Ashwaubenon 11th in the team standings.

APPLETON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO