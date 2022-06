BAY CITY, Mich - The Bay City Department of Public Safety is crediting smoke alarms for saving the lives of a woman and her five-year-old child in Bay City. According to a news release, the woman and her five-year-old daughter escaped a Wednesday morning house fire after smoke alarms alert the mother to the fire. The fire happened in the 400 Block of South Sheridan Street at 6:20 a.m.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO