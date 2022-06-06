ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Gas prices continue to increase and set record prices

By Joey Barnes
wcbi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED STATES/MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Another day, another record set for gas prices across the country and here at home....

www.wcbi.com

MyArkLaMiss

Entergy reports more than 13,000 power outages in Mississippi due to storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of power outages have been reported in Mississippi as severe weather moved through the state on Friday, June 10. Entergy Mississippi reported more than 13,000 power outages. The majority of the outages were reported by customers in the Jackson-metro area after 12:00 p.m. According to PowerOutage.US, Southwest Mississippi EPA reported […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Mississippi receives ‘Silver Shovel Award’

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The state of Mississippi has once again been recognized by “Area Development” magazine with a prestigious Silver Shovel Award. The Shovel acknowledged the state’s economic development successes in 2021 and Mississippi’s continued efforts to attract new business investments and enhance a pro-growth economic environment.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
localmemphis.com

Drivers get ready to go around and around in Senatobia

SENATOBIA, Miss — Officials in Tate County, Mississippi, are working to improve infrastructure in the area. They're getting two new roundabouts on Main Street in Senatobia paid for by the state. ABC24 Photojournalist Sheila Whaley spoke with the mayor of Senatobia and the director of the Economic Development Foundation...
SENATOBIA, MS
Mississippi Link

Black cowboys preserve strong heritage in northeastern MS

Hours before the scheduled start time, people arrive in their vehicles to a Pontotoc plot for the second most revered Sunday tradition after church: the weekly horse show. Horse neighs punctuate the festival-like atmosphere as riders saunter to the blue registration tent. It’s a jovial heat, where people set up chairs under tents and women hold umbrellas to block the sun. Loud music and the scent of food on the grill fill the air as fans find spots around the ring, sectioned by red dirt and yellow rope.
PONTOTOC, MS
wtva.com

Crash on I-22 in Blue Springs Friday

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement is working on a crash on I-22 near Blue Springs. The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported the crash at around 1:21 a.m. Friday. All westbound lanes are currently blocked. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
BLUE SPRINGS, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Who tops the list of cities with the most expensive homes in Mississippi? Number one may not be who you think.

Cities with the most expensive homes in Mississippi. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Mississippi using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $585,891 which is 264% higher than the state average of $161,162.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WAPT

Mississippi COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is seeing a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, along with hospitalizations. "I'm seeing several cases per week of people calling in saying, 'Hey, I just tested positive,'" Dr. Mark Horne said. Data posted on the Mississippi State Department of Health's website shows an upward trend...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Mississippi has wasted more than 400,000 doses of the COVID vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has wasted more than 400,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, as of May 20, 2022, Mississippi had 456,952 doses wasted, or around 15% of the state’s total. “This includes doses expired, spilled, dropped, or unused doses in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

Storm Threat Remains At Level Three For Much Of Local Area

Much of the local area remains under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of severe storms today. This includes Leake County, about half of Attala County and the southwestern corner of Neshoba County. There’s a Level 2 “slight” risk in other parts of the area. There’s a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 3 pm south of the local area. The storms are expected to sweep through the state from mid-morning until late afternoon with wind gusts up to 70 miles an hour and hail as large as quarters. The tornado risk will be minimal but even though the storms will be moving quickly, torrential rainfall is possible.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Blackout Vehicle Tags are coming to Mississippi July 1st. Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage of each blackout tag will go towards the law enforcement and fire fighters death benefit trust fund. This fund helps the families of law enforcement and fire fighters who die while performing normal job duties.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Storms produce strong wind gusts, heavy rain in Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Storms moved through the metro area Friday bringing down trees and knocking out power to areas of the metro. Wind gusts up to 70 mph were reported. Lightning strikes were plentiful and heavy rain fell across Central Mississippi. A tree fell onto a home on Brownlee...
JACKSON, MS
WREG

Man accused of killing Meridian police officer in custody

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing a Meridian police officer and a woman has been captured. Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced the Blue Alert for Dante Marquez Bender was canceled Friday morning. The Meridian Star reported Bender was arrested in Ackerman. Investigators said Bender shot and killed […]
MERIDIAN, MS
ourmshome.com

Mississippi’s First and Only, Fully Handicap-Accessible Camp

Summer camp is a tradition for many in Mississippi. While on break from school, students get the opportunity to develop social skills by mixing and mingling with similar-aged children from different communities. Summer camp provides a chance to get creative, experience new things, and enjoy the great outdoors. Socialization, central to the summer camp experience, helps children grow and develop as much as reading or eating vegetables! Those are benefits every parent desires for their children, but not all camps are suited for everyone. Children and adults with disabilities often can’t attend camp because facilities are unable to accommodate their unique needs. But that is changing in Mississippi!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Experts give tips to help you save money on gas

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Gas prices across the country continue to rise daily, and drivers in the Pine Belt are left looking for ways to save a couple of bucks when they go to fill up. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Mississippi is...
HATTIESBURG, MS
ourmshome.com

Mississippi Physician Creates Original Healthy Coffee Company

Fresh, healthy, specialty coffee probably doesn’t come to mind when you think of Mississippi. Magnolias, The Blues, and great BBQ? Absolutely! However, a Starkville doctor is trying to add healthy coffee to the list of things Mississippi is known for, and it starts with knowledge. “I’m a physician, so...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

A half day man hunt ends with an alleged killer behind bars

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI)-14 and a half hours later Dante Bender was taken into custody. Bender made his way from Newton County to Ackerman early this morning where he was caught and arrested. Bender allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend and unborn child along with Meridian police officer, Kennis Croom. His...
ACKERMAN, MS

