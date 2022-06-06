Moro man faces felony DUI

The man accused of killing a prominent Edwardsville couple has been found unfit to stand trial and assigned to a mental health facility under the Illinois Department of Human Services. Zachary Capers, 26, was sending strange messages to his family, according to Madison County Public Defender Mary Copeland who wrote to Associate Judge Neil Schroeder saying an expert for the defense told her about the unusual behavior. Capers is accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of Michael Ladd, 79, and Dr. Lois Ladd, 68, both of Edwardsville. Michael Ladd, a contractor, and Dr. Lois Ladd, 68, a chiropractor, were found stabbed to death around 10:30 a.m. on March 18, 2019, at their residence in the 800 block of North Kansas Street.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO