Moro man faces felony DUI

By Scott Cousins
 4 days ago
EDWARDSVILLE - A Moro man was charged Friday with felony DUI. Joshua A. Stover, 28, of the 600 block of Bayfield Court, Moro, was charged June 3 with aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked/suspended, a Class 4...

Related
The Telegraph

Madison man indicted for murder

A Madison man was indicted on multiple felony charges, including three for first-degree murder. Sean L. Bennett, 44, of Madison, was indicted Thursday by Madison County for three counts of first-degree murder, all Class M felonies, in the shooting death of Corey Ayers.
MADISON, IL
The Telegraph

St. Charles man indicted for armed violence

A St. Charles man was indicted for a Class X felony and two Class 3 felonies on Thursday by Madison County. Jeramie M. Conner, 32, was indicted for armed violence, a Class X felony. Conner was also charged with possession of weapons by a felon and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, both Class 3 felonies. The case was presented by the Glen Carbon Police Department.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wmix94.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 10TH, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Friday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 37-year-old Will Jones of Woodlawn was arrested Thursday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for Disorderly Conduct. 55-year-old...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Drug charges filed against 4

A Wood River man was charged with three felonies by Madison County on Wednesday. Brett Lowder, 36, of Wood River, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, possession of a lost credit card, a Class 4 felony, and use of a lost credit card, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the East Alton Police Department.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Capers deemed unfit for trial in Ladds' deaths

The man accused of killing a prominent Edwardsville couple has been found unfit to stand trial and assigned to a mental health facility under the Illinois Department of Human Services. Zachary Capers, 26, was sending strange messages to his family, according to Madison County Public Defender Mary Copeland who wrote to Associate Judge Neil Schroeder saying an expert for the defense told her about the unusual behavior. Capers is accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of Michael Ladd, 79, and Dr. Lois Ladd, 68, both of Edwardsville. Michael Ladd, a contractor, and Dr. Lois Ladd, 68, a chiropractor, were found stabbed to death around 10:30 a.m. on March 18, 2019, at their residence in the 800 block of North Kansas Street.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Alton death under investigation

Police on Thursday afternoon were investigating a possible homicide in Alton. Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said that, at approximately 12:59 p.m. Thursday, Alton Police responded to the 3400 block of Bolivar Street in reference to a possible homicide.   A preliminary investigation revealed that an adult was found deceased in a residence, he said.
ALTON, IL
wlds.com

Griggsville Woman Arrested For Drug Charges in Pleasant Hill Traffic Stop

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies and Pleasant Hill Police arrested two women Wednesday evening after a traffic stop in Pleasant Hill. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says that at 7:39PM Wednesday night, sheriff’s deputies and Pleasant Hill Police officers initiated a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet minivan for speeding in the 700 block of West Quincy Street in Pleasant Hill.
PLEASANT HILL, IL
WAND TV

Police: Hardee's robbed at gunpoint in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - A man is accused of robbing a Hardee's at gunpoint. Police said the suspect, identified as a Black male with a thin build and dreadlocks, entered the Hillsboro store, located at 201 School St., Friday afternoon. They said he was wearing a dark hoodie with a design and writing on the front, along with a mask with light-colored writing on the front of it.
HILLSBORO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, June 9th, 2022

Three people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Wednesday on outstanding warrants. 27-year-old Breanne Blumhorst of East 12th in Centralia is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on a Marion County warrant in a pending felony retail theft case. 26-year-old Scott Austin Junior of East Wyoming in...
MARION COUNTY, IL
wjpf.com

West Frankfort man arrested

A West Frankfort man has been arrested for stealing copper. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report yesterday of a theft in progress in rural West Frankfort. As a result, 52-year-old Robert Carlton was placed under arrest and charged with Criminal Trespass to property and theft under $500.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
The Telegraph

St. Louis resident charged with identity theft

A St. Louis resident was charged with three felonies by Madison County on Wednesday. Kennetta E. Darby, 63, was charged with identity theft, a Class 1 felony, offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and forgery, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the East Alton Police Department.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

2 men shot, 1 killed outside Metro East supermarket

MADISON, Ill. – A gunman shot two men, one fatally, in the parking lot of a Metro East supermarket Thursday evening. Investigators say Reginald Beasley III, 28, of East St. Louis, Illinois, died from injuries in the shooting. A 35-year-old man was shot and hurt, but treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
MADISON, IL
FOX 2

Missing Manchester 13-year-old boy found

UPDATE: The 13-year-old boy has since been found according to police. ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 13-year-old boy is missing out of Manchester. Police said he was “last seen in the area of Baxter and Baxter Acres leaving his residence on his bicycle.” His bike is described as a black dirt bike with green […]
MANCHESTER, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, June 8th, 2022

Salem Police arrested a 33-year-old Salem woman for violation of an order of protection Tuesday night. Police say Jolee Graham of South Maple returned to the residence she had been staying in violation of the court order. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. 36-year-old Michael Smith of South...
SALEM, IL
