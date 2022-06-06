ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato Announces New Album ‘Holy Fvck’ & Release Date

By Rania Aniftos
Holy Fvck , Demi Lovato is back. The singer announced on Monday (June 6) that their eighth studio album will be arriving on August 19, 2022 via Island Records.

The upcoming 16-track album will revisit Lovato’s rock and pop-punk roots and deliver a retrospective of their life experiences, according to a press release. “The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me,” they said in a press statement. “Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you.”

Lovato also shared a clip on Instagram of the album’s lead single, “Skin of My Teeth,” which will arrive this Friday (June 10). The star is set to perform the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 9. “I’m alive by the skin of my teeth / I survived but it got harder to breathe / Asking ‘why’ doesn’t make it easier / Go easier on me / Goddamnit I just want to be free,” they sing on the rock-infused chorus in the social media teaser.

Holy Fvck follows Lovato’s 2021 album, Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over , which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated April 17, 2021.

Watch Demi Lovato’s Holy Fvck teaser below, and pre-order the album here.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

