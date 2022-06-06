ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Bryce Harper is closing in on multiple home run milestones

By Tim Kelly
 2 days ago

Bryce Harper's game-tying grand slam in the Philadelphia Phillies' dramatic win over the Los Angeles Angels Sunday put him within striking distance of two home run milestones.

The grand slam was Harper's 96th home run with the Phillies in his 404th game with the team. Ryan Howard owns not only the franchise record , but the MLB record for quickest to 100 career home runs at 325 games. Still, Harper isn't far off from hitting his 100th home run as a Phillie. He hit 184 home runs in 927 games as a member of the Washington Nationals .

Even more noteworthy is that Harper is now only 20 home runs away from 300 in his career. With 280 home runs in his career, Harper is 11th among active players. However, the 29-year-old is the active career home runs leader for players under age 30, with Manny Machado the next closest at 260 .

It stands to reason that Harper could get to 300 career home runs at some point late in the 2022 season, setting himself up to chase 400 and even 500 career home runs in his 30s.

At this juncture, the two-time National League MVP looks likely to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer one day.

